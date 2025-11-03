All clubs in the East play for .500 or more

Incredible, but true.

When you look at the standings, you see that every team in the East is playing for .500 or more. And even though the sample size is still small, the season didn't take off yesterday either, you know.

The Bruins play for .500, but since they've played more games than anyone else, they have the same number of points as the Lightning, who are third in their division.

It's pretty crazy that the Canadiens, who are turning the corner on their rebuild, are in first place in the East when the playing field is this tough. The Montreal club is better than 15 clubs playing well.

The Habs (.750) are the only club playing for at least .700.

One reason for the high number of points is that there have been many three-point games since the start of the season. Many games go to overtime.

And since the Habs often win in overtime, it's normal to see Martin St-Louis' men at the top of the East.

At some point, you're going to have to win games in 60 minutes, because it's hard to always get back into games, and because wins in overtime or shootouts are worth less than regular tie-breaker victories.

But the Habs are winning, and that's better than losing. No?

The Red Wings (3), Lightning (2), Devils (1) Hurricanes (3), Blue Jackets (2), Rangers (2), Senators (2), Bruins (2), Capitals (1), Panthers (1), Maple Leafs (2), Sabres (1) and Flyers (3) have all won at least one game over 60 minutes.

And the Habs have five, as we all know.

Only the Penguins and Islanders haven't won in overtime in the East. And only the Habs, Red Wings, Devils, Hurricanes, Blue Jackets and Bruins have never earned a point in a setback this season.

Many of these teams have a negative differential, which means you have to take some and leave some. Mathematically, we know that normal will return.

It'll be more like the West, at some point. Over there, there are no fewer than six teams below the .500 mark, and of the lot, the Flames really suck.

Here's how it looks.

When you think that, in the past, the West was stronger than the East… it's clear that this hasn't been the case for some time. Will that change? I don't know.

It's also worth noting that seven of the last ten Stanley Cup champions have come from the East.

Not only is he the first player on the ice in practice, but Lane Hutson also has the same intensity as in game.

– Of note.

A few forwards (Demidov, Caufield, Slaf, Suzuki and Kapanen) are on the second ice before the rest of the group, along with Monty and Dobes. On the first ice, we find Arber, Dobson and Hutson… who arrived well before the other defensemen.

– This is good.

Often, before practice, many players work on fine-tuning techniques in their game under the supervision of Adam Nicholas. This morning, we see Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Ivan Demidov and Juraj Slafkovsky are among them.

– The question on everyone's mind.

Monty isn't happy with his job and we know it. It shows when you see him a little frustrated after giving away a goal in practice. A lot of solo work this morning for the keeper. Him or Dobes tomorrow against the Flyers?

– Ah well.

His stay in Russia only lasted 11 games https://t.co/prkzsv2l1p – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 3, 2025

