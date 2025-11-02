Baseball

Yoshinobu Yamamoto: World Series MVP
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Yoshinobu Yamamoto: World Series MVP
Credit: X

The Dodgers are the world champions. They beat the Blue Jays in one of the most memorable series of recent years.

Among the players who stood out the most was certainly Yoshinobu Yamamoto. He pitched three times in the series and made a crazy impact… which led to him being World Series MVP.

In game #2, Yamamoto pitched a complete game. In game #6, he pitched six innings. And tonight, in relief, he went 2.2 innings for his third World Series win.

Three wins? Incredible.

I don't know if you noticed, but he couldn't even lift his MVP trophy by himself because his arm was so dead. And that's exactly how you recognize a winner.

Shohei Ohtani might have been a good choice for MVP, but Yamamoto clearly secured his trophy tonight.

So the Dodgers will fall into celebration mode. Dave Roberts has announced that on Monday, there will be a parade to celebrate the World Series title. We'll see if it's a big parade.

To be continued.

This content was created with the help of AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!