Yoshinobu Yamamoto: World Series MVP

The Dodgers are the world champions. They beat the Blue Jays in one of the most memorable series of recent years.

Among the players who stood out the most was certainly Yoshinobu Yamamoto. He pitched three times in the series and made a crazy impact… which led to him being World Series MVP.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto won Games 2, 6 and 7 of the World Series. He threw a complete game in Game 2, six innings and 96 pitches on Friday and came back Saturday to throw 2.2 scoreless innings on 34 pitches and induce the World Series-winning double play. A legendary performance. – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 2, 2025

In game #2, Yamamoto pitched a complete game. In game #6, he pitched six innings. And tonight, in relief, he went 2.2 innings for his third World Series win.

Three wins? Incredible.

I don't know if you noticed, but he couldn't even lift his MVP trophy by himself because his arm was so dead. And that's exactly how you recognize a winner.

Shohei Ohtani might have been a good choice for MVP, but Yamamoto clearly secured his trophy tonight.

So the Dodgers will fall into celebration mode. Dave Roberts has announced that on Monday, there will be a parade to celebrate the World Series title. We'll see if it's a big parade.

To be continued.

