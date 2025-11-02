Video: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in tears after defeat

If there's one player who hasn't had much to complain about over the past month, it's Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Could he have done more at times? Like all players in the history of the sport, the answer is yes. Nobody hits for 1,000 in this sport.

But offensively and defensively, the Blue Jays' star player did what he had to do. He rewrote the Blue Jays playoff history book just a few months after signing a long-term deal with Toronto.

His 2025 run will not be forgotten.

https://twitter.com/NDiamondMedia/status/1984840169275424856

But in the end, as memorable as it all was, he still found himself on the wrong side of history. And clearly, he's affected by it all, which is perfectly normal.

In fact, he was seen crying after his team's defeat. You can feel the emotion and how much he wanted to bring the World Series back to Canada this fall.

https://twitter.com/MLBONFOX/status/1984839680358302047

I have a feeling he'll be very motivated to come back and play on Major League Baseball's biggest stage in the next few years. And it's easy to see why: he came so close to winning it all in 2025.

Will he get another chance? Who knows.

Miguel Rojas, a la Rajai Davis.

https://twitter.com/Brandon_N_Wile/status/1984821609106956514

Baseball isn't flat.

https://twitter.com/DannyVietti/status/1984822767594909796

Another Will Smith wins the World Series.

https://twitter.com/BaseballQuotes1/status/1984837926845325597

Clayton Kershaw leaves with another ring.

https://twitter.com/FOS/status/1984841549927366694

