Top-5: Brad Marchand scores an emotional goal, dedicating it to his friend’s deceased daughter

It was a busy day in the National Hockey League yesterday, with 13 games on the schedule.

While virtually all the attention of sports fans was riveted on the Blue Jays' defeat, the NHL continued to offer us some fine highlights.

Without further ado, here's a rundown of the previous day's highlights.

1. An emotional goal for Brad Marchand

Earlier this week, the young daughter of one of Brad Marchand's friends sadly passed away from cancer.

In the wake of this news, the Panthers forward took time off from his NHL team to coach a U18 game to help this grieving friend.

It's a beautiful gesture on Marchand's part, and it continued last night, when he dedicated his goal to his friend's deceased daughter.

Brad Marchand pointed to the sky after his goal in his first game back from time off supporting his longtime friend who lost his 10-year-old daughter Selah to cancer pic.twitter.com/NvM69OtaYW – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 1, 2025

Marchand pointed to the sky after scoring his goal, giving us a very touching moment, while showing us what a big heart he has, even though he's known as a pest throughout the NHL.

In the shootout, Marchand scored the winning goal to give his team a 4-3 victory over the Dallas Stars.

Marchand scored the eventual game winner in the shootout in his first game back pic.twitter.com/Stgh5sEWoL – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 2, 2025

2. Artur Silovs throws his stick to deny Kyle Connor a goal

Any technique or strategy is good for keeping the opposition from scoring, and Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Arturs Silovs understands this.

Last night, in a 5-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets, the Penguins were guilty of a bizarre sequence in which Silovs tried to deny Kyle Connor a goal by throwing his stick towards his net, which he had abandoned after mishandling the puck.

Arturs Silovs MISPLAYED the puck in the corner and threw his stick to trip up Kyle Connor Connor scored on the subsequent penalty shot pic.twitter.com/ESSG95FNSO – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 1, 2025

It worked, as Connor lost the puck and tripped over the stick, but unfortunately for Silovs, it's illegal to throw his stick.

Result: penalty shot converted by Connor.

Kyle Connor, that was disgusting pic.twitter.com/acNe6fAYFl – NHL (@NHL) November 1, 2025

All in all, a pretty funny situation.

3. Superb Wild team goal

Last night's 5-2 Minnesota Wild victory over the Vancouver Canucks featured a beautiful team goal.

The game's first goal, courtesy of Vladimir Tarasenko, was the result of some superb collective play by the Wild on the powerplay.

FILTHY FINISH BY TARASENKO pic.twitter.com/CtRmABtAaf – Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) November 1, 2025

Joel Eriksson Ek made a beautiful pass on the volley for this goal, which we'll probably see a few more times this season.

4. Three first-round picks score their first NHL goal

Three rookies, all previously drafted in the first round of an NHL draft, scored their first career goals yesterday.

Easton Cowan – Toronto Maple Leafs – 20 years old – Right wing – 28th pick in 2023

EASTON COWAN! He's got his first NHL goal, and it is a beauty! : @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/t57Kd5gfuK – NHL (@NHL) November 2, 2025

Isak Rosen – Buffalo Sabres – 22 years old – Right wing – 14th overall pick in 2021

We've got a first NHL goal in Buffalo! Congrats, Isak Rosen! pic.twitter.com/pae2OII8Po – NHL (@NHL) November 1, 2025

Brad Lambert – Winnipeg Jets – 21 – Center – 30th overall in 2022

BRAD LAMBERT HAS HIS FIRST NHL GOAL pic.twitter.com/BAzyilSyzm – NHL (@NHL) November 1, 2025

5. Sharks surprise Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche are off to a good start this season, apart from their games that end in overtime.

In fact, unlike the Canadiens, the Avalanche have lost all their games when they've gone into overtime.

Out of five games, the Avalanche have lost five, most recently last night to the San Jose Sharks.

It was a surprising defeat, as the Avalanche escaped it against one of the NHL's bad teams, which now gives them a 7-1-5 record after 13 games.

SHARKS WIN Philipp Kurashev wins it in @Energizer OT! pic.twitter.com/pSq18MCK9A – NHL (@NHL) November 1, 2025

– Here are all yesterday's results.

Saturday's slate featured 12 hours of hockey and 13 games, with six of those seeing extra time.#NHLStats: https://t.co/ZF4CDSS5Ga pic.twitter.com/VhrIWJjJcS – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 2, 2025

– Here are yesterday's top scorers.

– Today's NHL schedule: five games.