The Habs’ talent and depth saved Samuel Montembeault last night

Once again last night, the Montreal Canadiens escaped with two points thanks to a spectacular and dramatic overtime victory.

Indeed, the Habs once again found a way to get out of it, giving us a magnificent 4-3 overtime victory over a great division rival, the Ottawa Senators.

The Habs won again, but things could have been very different had it not been for the fighting spirit and, above all, the talent of Martin St-Louis' team.

Because in the end, one thing was once again painfully clear from last night's game: Samuel Montembeault is not at the top of his game.

The Québécois goalkeeper allowed three goals on 17 Senators shots, and let's just say it's three goals Montembeault would certainly like to see again, even if he was more unlucky on the second goal than anything else.

Montembeault looked bad on two goals, and both could have cost the Habs the win, and more importantly, extended Monty's losing streak to three in a row.

Fortunately, the Québécois netminder's team-mates found a way to get back into the game and win in brilliant fashion.

The Habs have a lot of talent, and above all, a lot of depth, which clearly saved Samuel Montembeault from harsh criticism last night.

The depth of the #CHs Nick Suzuki: 18 points in 12 games. Indecent. And good for 4th among the league's top scorers. Best passer with 16 assists. Cole Caufield: 15 points in 12 games including 10 goals, good for 1st in the league tied with… pic.twitter.com/ib6vcm02UN – Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) November 2, 2025

All the players in Martin St-Louis' line-up seem to be able to make a difference, and that's really a great strength.

Whether it's the first line, Ivan Demidov or Alex Newhook, the Habs always have a solution, as we saw last night.

It's a real change from the long years when the Habs were a team almost always saved by their goaltender.

This season, it's the opposite, and that's refreshing, except of course for Samuel Montembeault, who currently has the second-worst goals-against average behind Linus Ullmark, his opponent last night.

As per @MoneyPuckdotcom, Samuel Montembeault has the 2nd worst GSAx this season (-7.6), behind only Linus Ullmark (-7.9) – The Habitant (@the_habitant) November 2, 2025

In short, if Monty can get back on track, and the Habs continue to play like this and have the answer to almost everything, the Canadiens will be even more dominant than they already are.

Now, what else can I take away from this fine Habs victory?

1. Alex Newhook is a completely different player from last season.

The CH's #15 was REALLY disappointing in 2024-2025 with his 26 points in 82 games, and let's just say we'd given up on him quite a bit for a potential impact player.

But this season, Newhook is on fire, and seems to be full of confidence.

He's playing great hockey, and producing at a very good pace, already boasting five goals and nine points in 12 games.

In 12 games, he already has a third of the goals he scored in 82 games last season.

Of course, Newhook may not maintain a 61-point pace all season, but it's still nice to see him perform like this.

2. Ivan Demidov is a gem.

The young Russian is truly a sight to behold, as he impresses us more and more with each game we see him grow in confidence.

Of course, at 19 years of age, it's only natural that he's not perfect, but who cares considering all the talent he brings to the table?

He's magic and we're lucky to have him.

3. The Canadiens have just four regular wins.

The Habs have an incredible 9-3-0 record, but five of those wins have come in overtime.

Of course, that doesn't matter right now, and it's great that the Habs are unbeatable in overtime, but we'll just have to keep an eye on it, since regular wins (RV) represent the second tie-breaker in the standings after points percentage.

The Habs will be in a big playoff race this season, so at some point, it will be important to rack up RVs too.

Overtime

– It's hard to swallow.

Many hitters must be staring into the whites of their eyes. https://t.co/j28inEI5zR – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 2, 2025

– Indeed. What a great win by the Alouettes.