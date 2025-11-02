Steven Stamkos linked to the Canadiens

It's no secret that the Canadiens would love to acquire a second center to complement and support Ivan Demidov.

Could Steven Stamkos fill that role in Montreal?

Jeff Marek, on the Sekeres & Price podcast, discussing the rumor that the forward is headed to Vancouver, believes that the Habs might also be interested in acquiring him as a replacement for Patrik Laine.

This was the second time in just three days that Stamkos' name came up in discussions for a center, while Marco D'Amico also raised the possibility on The Starr & D'Amico Show podcast.

It might be a nice publicity stunt to bring a veteran like Stamkos to Montreal, but I'd be really surprised if the organization made that move.

The problem is that the veteran has been a shadow of his former self since arriving in Nashville and, at 35, you really have to wonder if his best years are behind him.

After a sub-par season in which Stamkos scored 53 points, including 27 goals, plus a minus-36 rating, the forward has just one goal, one assist and a minus-6 rating in thirteen games so far this year.

The main thing we'd replace Laine with Stamkos is his problems on the ice.

Not to mention that the former Lightning star still has three years left on his deal, worth an average of $8 million a year. Even if the Predators agreed to pay 50% of his salary, it's too long and too expensive a contract for a player in decline.

It's not a gamble worth taking, as I don't think the veteran can regain his former form at 35, and his acquisition is likely to be a problem for the organization to manage.

And that's even if Nashville asks for very little in return for Stamkos.

What's more, I'd be really surprised to see Kent Hughes do this deal. Acquiring a declining veteran of uncertain performance with a very bad contract is the antithesis of everything we've seen from the general manager since his arrival in Montreal.

