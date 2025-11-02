Oilers Announcer Mistakenly Crowns Blue Jays World Series Champions

Fans of the Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers and baseball will long remember where they were when they watched the final game of this 2025 World Series. And some of those Canadian baseball fans also had their eyes on hockey as they turned their attention to one of the best games in World Series history.

Such was the case for Edmonton Oilers fans, who watched their team take on the Chicago Blackhawks while keeping an eye on the Blue Jays game on their phones or in some other way.

But this divided attention can lead to special moments, as was the case in the ninth inning when the Rogers Centre crowd rose to its feet after a close play at home plate that would have brought a championship to Canadian baseball for the first time since 1993.

So much so, that the Oilers' TV play-by-play announcer crowned the Blue Jays World Series champions, before quickly having to change his mind.

All this could have been avoided, however, if Isiah Kiner-Falefa had taken a slightly more pronounced gap in the third cushion, he blaming the coaching staff.

The coaches told us to stay close to the goal. They didn't want us to get doubled up in this situation. Varsho hits the ball very, very hard. Max Muncy is right there. They wanted a smaller lead and a smaller secondary, so that's what I did. It was obviously a tough game. They made it. In that situation, you can't be double-crossed. I got the best secondary I could from that spot and it didn't work.

Let's just say that even if he took another step toward home plate, there was NO way he was going to get pulled at third. Not to mention that his second-gap technique left something to be desired.

When things go wrong..

