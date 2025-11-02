O.J.: Jakub Dobes says Czech Republic officials don’t reply to his e-mails

With the start to the season he's had, it's fair to assume that Jakub Dobes is on the Czech Republic's radar for the upcoming Olympic Games.

Lukas Dostal's place has already been confirmed with the club… but Dobes could also make the team as #2 goalkeeper.

He's showing he's got the talent to make the Olympics, after all.

Arpon Basu mentioned to him that he'd seen the Czech Republic's head coach say that Dobes is a guy to consider for the competition, and the Canadiens' goalie's response is… interesting.

Here's what he said:

They (the leaders of the Czech hockey program) don't even answer my e-mails. – Jakub Dobes

Basu explains the background well on his podcast: no club in the Czech Republic wanted Dobes when he was younger, forcing him to move to the U.S. to continue his development.

Dobes has never played for the Czech national team… and it's clear that the Czech federation's lack of recognition for the goalkeeper bothers him a little.

It's only natural that Dobes should feel let down by his own country.

He was forced to move to the States to play because nobody wanted him when he was younger in the Czech Republic… and that's bound to leave its mark in the end.

Dobes doesn't even go back to his homeland in the summer, unlike a lot of guys who come from Europe: instead, he wants to spend time in St. Louis, which is where he had to move when he was 15 to live his dream of playing hockey.

I wonder what he'll say if the Czech coaches tell him they'd like to have him on the team for the Olympics.

Because let's agree on one thing: taking part in the Games isn't for everyone, either…

