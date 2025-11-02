MLB en bref : Max Scherzer veut lancer en 2026 | Clayton Kershaw était le prochain

Max Scherzer veut lancer en 2026
C'est assez clair.
“I just don't see how that's the last pitch I've ever thrown.”
Max Scherzer hints at the idea that he won't retire pic.twitter.com/twm34IQoEr
— Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 2, 2025
Depuis quelques heures, il est officiellement agent libre.
The business of the off-season comes at you quick once the World Series ends, with 137 players declared free agents.
Among them: Chris Bassitt, Bo Bichette, Seranthony Dominguez, Ty France, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Max Scherzer. https://t.co/4c9bIjRKWz
— Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) November 2, 2025
Clayton Kershaw était le prochain
Si Alejandro Kirk ne frappait pas un double-jeu pour mettre fin à la Série mondiale, Clayton Kershaw venait affronter Daulton Varsho.
“I've been through it in October, I've had my ups and downs. So for him to stick with me and trust me, even tonight had me up for the next batter, it means the world to have your manager trust in you like that”
Clayton Kershaw talks about how much Dave Roberts means to him pic.twitter.com/k4LdXEVHOo
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 2, 2025
Mookie Betts, à la Babe Ruth
Quatre bagues en carrière, c'est quelque chose. Aucun joueur actif n'en a plus.
Mookie Betts officially has the most World Series championships of any active player.
Trade gets more Babe Ruth-ian by the day.
— Gabrielle Starr (@gfstarr1) November 2, 2025
Triste pour Don Mattingly
Il méritait de gagner, comme bien des gars à Toronto.
My heart breaks for Don Mattingly
Been in Major League Baseball for over 40 years, and his first trip to the World Series ends in heartbreak
I hope Donnie Baseball is able to win it all one day pic.twitter.com/zBWWoQrxMK
— Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) November 2, 2025
Son remplaçant à L.A. (Dave Roberts) s'enligne vers Cooperstown, lui.
With his third championship as manager, Dave Roberts continues to build a Hall of Fame-worthy legacy.@RealFRG and @RossStripling on how Doc got it done this postseason. pic.twitter.com/IFApuxhzNq
— Dodgers Territory (@LADTerritory) November 2, 2025
Des gars dévastés
Dans le vestiaire des Blue Jays, la défaite fait mal.
Have never seen a clubhouse as devastated as the Blue Jays' clubhouse tonight. Not only did they come so close to a World Series win, they genuinely enjoyed one another & are sad to see this run end. The group was proud of what they accomplished. Many tears were shed.
— Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) November 2, 2025