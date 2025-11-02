Baseball

MLB en bref : Max Scherzer veut lancer en 2026 | Clayton Kershaw était le prochain
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Max Scherzer veut lancer en 2026

C'est assez clair.

Depuis quelques heures, il est officiellement agent libre.

Clayton Kershaw était le prochain

Si Alejandro Kirk ne frappait pas un double-jeu pour mettre fin à la Série mondiale, Clayton Kershaw venait affronter Daulton Varsho.

Mookie Betts, à la Babe Ruth

Quatre bagues en carrière, c'est quelque chose. Aucun joueur actif n'en a plus.

Triste pour Don Mattingly

Il méritait de gagner, comme bien des gars à Toronto.

Son remplaçant à L.A. (Dave Roberts) s'enligne vers Cooperstown, lui.

Des gars dévastés

Dans le vestiaire des Blue Jays, la défaite fait mal.

