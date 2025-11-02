MLB en bref : Max Scherzer veut lancer en 2026 | Clayton Kershaw était le prochain

Max Scherzer veut lancer en 2026

C'est assez clair.

“I just don't see how that's the last pitch I've ever thrown.” Max Scherzer hints at the idea that he won't retire pic.twitter.com/twm34IQoEr — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 2, 2025

Depuis quelques heures, il est officiellement agent libre.

The business of the off-season comes at you quick once the World Series ends, with 137 players declared free agents. Among them: Chris Bassitt, Bo Bichette, Seranthony Dominguez, Ty France, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Max Scherzer. https://t.co/4c9bIjRKWz — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) November 2, 2025

Clayton Kershaw était le prochain

Si Alejandro Kirk ne frappait pas un double-jeu pour mettre fin à la Série mondiale, Clayton Kershaw venait affronter Daulton Varsho.

“I've been through it in October, I've had my ups and downs. So for him to stick with me and trust me, even tonight had me up for the next batter, it means the world to have your manager trust in you like that” Clayton Kershaw talks about how much Dave Roberts means to him pic.twitter.com/k4LdXEVHOo — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 2, 2025

Mookie Betts, à la Babe Ruth

Quatre bagues en carrière, c'est quelque chose. Aucun joueur actif n'en a plus.

Mookie Betts officially has the most World Series championships of any active player. Trade gets more Babe Ruth-ian by the day. — Gabrielle Starr (@gfstarr1) November 2, 2025

Triste pour Don Mattingly

Il méritait de gagner, comme bien des gars à Toronto.

My heart breaks for Don Mattingly Been in Major League Baseball for over 40 years, and his first trip to the World Series ends in heartbreak I hope Donnie Baseball is able to win it all one day pic.twitter.com/zBWWoQrxMK — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) November 2, 2025

Son remplaçant à L.A. (Dave Roberts) s'enligne vers Cooperstown, lui.

With his third championship as manager, Dave Roberts continues to build a Hall of Fame-worthy legacy.@RealFRG and @RossStripling on how Doc got it done this postseason. pic.twitter.com/IFApuxhzNq — Dodgers Territory (@LADTerritory) November 2, 2025

Des gars dévastés

Dans le vestiaire des Blue Jays, la défaite fait mal.