Jeff Hoffman feels like crap: “I let my team down”

And then? How did you find the World Series after a night of hindsight?

The Los Angeles Dodgers, in the 11th inning, found a way to win a second straight title. It happened in one of the most memorable series of recent years.

The Blue Jays gave it everything they had, but it wasn't enough.

In particular, manager John Schneider made a point of apologizing and thanking Blue Jays fans across the country for their support throughout the season.

“To the fans, I say thank you. To the fans, I say I'm sorry.” John Schneider spoke with @Ken_Rosenthal after the Blue Jays loss in the World Series pic.twitter.com/Ojl9Wh8Kki – FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 2, 2025

But obviously, many people feel bad. I imagine Addison Barger's mistake on the paths to end Game #6 will haunt him well into the offseason.

Jeff Hoffman is one of those people who feels bad.

The relief pitcher, who gave up a ninth-inning home run to Miguel Rojas (when the club was two outs away from a ring), feels he's robbed everyone of a World Series ring.

He says he feels like crap.

Heartbreak from Jeff Hoffman after the Blue Jays World Series loss. pic.twitter.com/tqw3oGCRYL – FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 2, 2025

Hoffman has had his ups and downs this season, and he's been very good in the playoffs. Yesterday, he dropped it at an ugly time – and against a Rojas who played the game of his life offensively and defensively.

But he's not the only one to blame. Trey Yesavage and Shane Bieber also allowed a home run that hurt the club.

And you have to wonder, since game #6, why the forward has been so lacking in opportunism. It was glaringly obvious in game #6 and it was repeated, once again, last night.

Three hits in 17 opportunities with guys in scoring position. 14 guys left on base. That's not worthy of a club that needs to win the World Series.

There's no guarantee that the club will make it back to the World Series in 2026. There's no guarantee that the club will be as good and as tightly knit next year as it was this season.

It's really a missed opportunity, then.

This content was created with the help of AI.