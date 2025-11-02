Here’s how the Blue Jays look ahead to next season

The Blue Jays are out: they lost Game 7 of the World Series in the 11th inning.

Like the Colorado Rockies, Sacramento A's, Boston Red Sox, Milwaukee Brewers and all teams other than the Dodgers, the Blue Jays cannot add a World Series banner for next season.

The difference? The Blue Jays, via a fine playoff run and a deep-pocketed owner, have the means to be more attractive than the Minnesota Twins or Miami Marlins on the market this winter.

But what are the club's holes?

First, it should be noted that Chris Bassitt, Bo Bichette, Seranthony Dominguez, Ty France, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Max Scherzer are all on their own as we speak. Shane Bieber, meanwhile, will decide shortly whether to opt out of his contract or stay at $16M for 2026.

Will any of them come back? Who knows. Chris Bassitt is among the guys interested in staying.

https://twitter.com/mlbtraderumors/status/1985063362686779535

If we take for granted that the club will go with 13 position players, we already understand that, barring major changes, many of these positions are already filled.

For example?

Alejandro Kirk: catcher

Tyler Heineman: catcher

George Springer: DH and outfielder

Vladimir Guerrero Jr: 1st base and DH

Andres Gimenez: second base or shortstop

Ernie Clement: third base, second base or shortstop

Addison Barger: third base or right fielder

Davis Schneider: left fielder or second base

Daulton Varsho: center fielder

Nathan Lukes: outfielder

Myles Straw: outfielder

Anthony Santander: outfielder and DH

I don't see Ty France coming back, and I'm not sure Isiah Kiner-Falefa is a priority. And as for Bo Bichette… let's just say it's one of the biggest offseason deals in MLB.

If no one is traded, a depth player could be signed or a youngster could break into the lineup. But without a big major addition, the regular starting lineup against right-handed pitchers could look like this:

George Springer (0) Nathan Lukes (7) Vladimir Guerrero Jr (3) Anthony Santander (9) Addison Barger (5) Alejandro Kirk (2) Daulton Varsho (8) Ernie Clement (4) Andres Gimenez (6) Bench: Straw, Schneider, Heineman and one other player.

Leo Jimenez, Joey Loperfido, Jonatan Clase, RJ Schreck, Josh Kasevich and Yohendrick Pinango are just some of the position players we'll be keeping an eye on at camp.

The first three are more familiar names. And the fact that Jimenez is excellent defensively at shortstop may help him a little.

So, as you can see, the forwards aren't going to change drastically. It will have to learn to perform at the right time in the playoffs (and not to go stale at the end of the game), but stability will be important.

And since the guys like each other, that's all to the good.

https://twitter.com/OmerOsman200/status/1984850684622295219

Among pitchers, this is where things could change more. After all, the relievers need help and several starters could be called upon to sign elsewhere than Toronto in the near future.

Reminder: Scherzer and Bassitt are free as a bird and Bieber could leave.

If Bieber decides to stay, he'll have his place in the rotation. But otherwise, there are only three certainties right now: Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios (if he's healthy at camp, which he should be) and Trey Yesavage.

Without the playoffs, we'd be wondering about Yesavage. But he'll definitely have a place in the rotation come March.

https://twitter.com/EricCrossMLB/status/1985078096673079796

It's clear that, in addition to Gausman (last year of contract) and Berrios (opt-out in one year), the Blue Jays are going to need veterans. Will Bieber, Scherzer and/or Bassitt return?

In any case, the more veterans leave, the more veterans need to be added.

Internally, Eric Lauer, Bowden Francis, Adam Macko, Lazardo Estrada, Ricky Tiedemann and Gage Stanifer will also be pushing for a spot in the rotation. Some have a better chance than others…

Jake Bloss, one of the club's top prospects, underwent elbow surgery last May. Don't expect him at the Blue Jays' 2026 camp. And don't underestimate the plan to see Louis Varland become a starter…

News: #BlueJays No. 6 prospect Jake Bloss to undergo right elbow surgery to repair his UCL. – Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) May 13, 2025

Among relievers, there are theoretically eight spots available. Jeff Hoffman, Yimi Garcia (who was injured in the playoffs), Yariel Rodriguez and Louis Varland will be there if healthy.

Rodriguez has a good contract and, despite his difficult playoffs, the club won't be throwing in the towel.

Braydon Fisher, Mason Fluharty and Brendon Little weren't great in the playoffs, but they were often used. But let's just say that if I were them, I wouldn't want an ugly practice camp.

Nick Sandlin, Ryan Burr and Robinson Pina (season-ending injuries) will fight for a spot with the starters who won't have a place in the rotation and the other relievers. Justin Bruihl, Tommy Nance and Dillon Tate are also in the mix.

Clearly, the bullpen is the Blue Jays' biggest challenge. I see the club aggressively seeking reinforcements via the free agent market or through trades. Did free agent Seranthony Dominguez like Toronto? The question arises.

That portrait is clear: with the revenues generated in the playoffs, it takes investment to get reinforcements on the mound. This confirms what we've seen in the playoffs: the club is one or two injured players away from being in big trouble.

This content was created with the help of AI.