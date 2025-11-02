Heartbreaking defeat for the Jays: the Dodgers are World Series champions (again)

Tonight, the Canadiens won in overtime against the Senators.

It was an important game at the start of the season, but not as important as the final game of the World Series.

The Jays and Dodgers concluded their epic seven-game series tonight in Toronto. It was the visitors, to the great detriment of the Torontonians, who took top honours in the 11th inning. A heartbreaking 5-4 defeat.

THE DODGERS ARE WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS! pic.twitter.com/cIAyHXz4hp – MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 2, 2025

Shohei Ohtani, the best player in Major League Baseball, was the Dodgers' starting pitcher. He faced one of the best pitchers of all time Max Scherzer.

Ohtani didn't get off to a great start: he didn't have the best control of his pitches. Bo Bichette took advantage in the third to hit his first long ball of the series. In fact, it was his first hit by more than one base.

The three-run blast gave his club a 3-0 lead.

BO BICHETTE BELTS ONE TO DEEP CENTER @BLUEJAYS LEAD 3-0 IN GAME 7 pic.twitter.com/64ai0Udfyl – MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2025

I don't know if this was the shortstop/second baseman's last game with the Jays, but clearly, he hit his biggest no-hitter of his professional career.

The Dodgers hadn't said their last word, however. They cut the deficit to one with two sacrifice balls.

And in the bottom of the sixth inning, this team's obscure hero Andres Gimenez hit a big, timely double to put the Jays back ahead by more than a run.

The previous half inning, Chris Bassitt made quite a play to retire the ninth batter Miguel Rojas.

Ohtani was in the on-deck circle, imagine that…

Chris Bassitt with a massive out to get out of trouble in the 6th #WANTITALL pic.twitter.com/tupKlzBKiw – Lucasparmenter23 (@Lucasparmenter0) November 2, 2025

Two days' rest: that's all Trey Yesavage needed to get back into the fray after a Wednesday night performance of 12 strikeouts and just over 100 pitches.

In the seventh, he allowed a walk to Ohtani early in the inning, but nevertheless recovered nicely. He forced Will Smith to hit a weak fly ball to center field and Freddie Freeman knocked in a double play.

Trey Yesavage!! He gets Freeman to hit into the double play to end the inning! pic.twitter.com/nSnYsiFvSk – FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 2, 2025

In the ninth inning, ahead by one, Jeff Hoffman, who has been excellent in the playoffs so far, allowed a home run to Miguel Rojas.

The game was tied at that point.

Heading to the 10th inning in this crazy game!

The Jays had the bases loaded with one out, but…

ANDY PAGES MAKES THE CATCH THROUGH CONTACT WE ARE GOING TO EXTRAS IN GAME 7

pic.twitter.com/mvWPtYvqzo – Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 2, 2025

Early in the 10th inning, LA also had the bases loaded, but, like the Jays, the California club was unable to capitalize.

Vladdy and Seranthony Domínguez connect for the biggest out of the season! : Sportsnet | #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/kbVyyt1VCl – Blue Jays Nation (@thejaysnation) November 2, 2025

In the 11th inning, the visitors took their first lead of the night.

Will Smith hit a solo home run off Shane Bieber.

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, GAME 7 IS INSANE https://t.co/mO5 gJanNO3 pic.twitter.com/285wYqTI5u – MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2025

After throwing 96 pitches the day before, Yoshinobu Yamamoto threw 33 to collect the win.

The MVP of this series, without a doubt. At the end of the game, he made Alejandro Kirk his last victim (double play).

Extension

– In the fourth inning, Gimenez was hit by a pitch and the dugouts emptied.

DUGOUTS CLEARING IN GAME 7 of the #WorldSeries – This game has had it ALL and it's only the 4TH INNING! pic.twitter.com/uXyxmRERC6 – Whop Sports (@WhopSports) November 2, 2025

– Ernie Clement had quite an October.

The only player in MLB HISTORY with 30 hits in a single postseason: ERNIE. CLEMENT. Unbelievable! pic.twitter.com/Hkgy343ZXV – Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) November 2, 2025

– One of the best series in history.