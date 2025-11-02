Five overtime wins after 12 games: a first in NHL history

The Montreal Canadiens' 9-3-0 record after 12 games is truly impressive.

It's been a dream start to the season for the Habs and their fans, as Martin St-Louis' troupe finds itself in first place in the Atlantic Division and tied for first place in the East with the New Jersey Devils.

However, this magnificent record doesn't tell the whole story, given that five of these nine victories could very well have ended up in the last slot on the record, which would have looked like 4-3-5.

Let's just say it would be a very different situation, and there wouldn't be as much positivity surrounding the Bleu Blanc et Rouge.

Fortunately, the Canadiens have excelled in overtime so far this season, picking up ten points with five 3-on-3 wins.

What's even more impressive is that five overtime wins after the first 12 games of the season is a first in NHL history.

The #Habs are OFF today but here's a #FunFact from last night's win: the #GoHabsGo became the 1st team in #NHL history to record 5 overtime wins through their first 12 games of a season! – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) November 2, 2025

That's quite a feat, and shows just how unique and exciting the Habs' start to the season really is.

Of course, it can also be seen as a cause for concern that the Habs can't often win games on a regular basis, but in the end, the important thing right now is to rack up the points.

Perhaps at the end of the season, the fact that the Habs have fewer regular wins (RV) will work against them in a potential tie-breaker in the standings, but so far, there's nothing to worry about.

It's a very telling record for the Canadiens, as it shows just how much talent and confidence there is in the team right now.

These five overtime victories also tell part of the story of the Habs season in terms of the team's fighting spirit.

The Habs were always in the hunt in every one of their games, and were never downgraded, even in their three losses, which could easily have been victories.

The Habs always play close games, and are never beaten, while very often finding a way to get back into the game and come out on top.

In short, the Canadiens' hockey this season has been REALLY fun so far.

