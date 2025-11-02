Dodgers win World Series

Match #7 of the World Series. What more could you ask for?

Max Scherzer and Shohei Ohtani were on the mound. It was going great for Scherzer from the start, but Ohtani didn't have the best control over his shots.

And it paid off quickly for the Blue Jays.

Bo Bichette (who possibly cost a run earlier in the game by not being able to run as usual) hit a three-run home run in the third inning. This came after an intentional walk to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

BO BICHETTE BELTS ONE TO DEEP CENTER @BLUEJAYS LEAD 3-0 IN GAME 7 pic.twitter.com/64ai0Udfyl – MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2025

In the fourth inning, MadMax got himself into trouble. He loaded the bases, but his defense helped him give up just one run. He can thank Daulton Varsho and Vladdy.

Afterwards, Andres Gimenez received a shot on the wrists as several shots passed close to his hands. The result? Both teams' benches emptied.

BENCHES CLEARING IN GAME 7 OF THE WORLD SERIES? pic.twitter.com/ZrELhhJ796 – Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 2, 2025

But the Dodgers hadn't said their last word.

In the sixth, when Chris Bassitt was on the mound for the Blue Jays, he didn't have his best outing. The pitcher gave up a run on a Tommy Edman sacrifice fly.

Tommy Edman drives home Mookie Betts to make it a 1-run game in Toronto pic.twitter.com/B3oLnlnd8C – MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2025

But the Blue Jays found a way to regain a two-run lead. Ernie Clement hit his 29th homer of the series and Andres Gimenez worked Tyler Glasnow via his bunt attempts.

Glasnow forgot about Clement, who stole a base… and Andres Gimenez drove him in via a double.

Max Muncy made things interesting by hitting a home run in the eighth inning against Trey Yesavage. It was 4-3… and Jeff Hoffman was asked to go for four outs.

But he didn't. Miguel Rojas hit a home run in the ninth to make it 4-4. And suddenly, all the runners left on the paths by the Blue Jays hurt.

MIGUEL ROJAS WITH THE BIGGEST SWING OF HIS LIFE GAME 7 IS TIED IN TORONTO pic.twitter.com/tDwUGzBrVq – MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2025

If the Blue Jays were going to win this one, it was going to take a winning streak. It's hard to ask for more in Game 7 of the World Series, isn't it?

In the ninth inning, the Blue Jays knocked on the door, but to no avail. The result? Extra innings.

In the 10th inning, it was the same for the Dodgers, who sent traffic to the cushions, but to no avail. In the 11th inning, it was the Dodgers' turn.

Will Smith made it 5-4 with one swing against Shane Bieber.

WILL SMITH BELTS THIS TO BEL AIR THE @DODGERS TAKE THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/7C3nsybc7M – MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2025

It made all the difference in the world, as the Blue Jays were unable to mount a comeback. The Dodgers thus won their second title in a row thanks to two straight road wins.

The Blue Jays escaped.

PMLB

15 outs for Louis Varland: an all-time record.

ANOTHER RECORD Louis Varland has officially made the most appearances in a single postseason in MLB history! pic.twitter.com/SWl76JLJYN – TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 2, 2025

Shohei Ohtani was allowed to take longer to come back to pitch: he was on the cushions when the offensive inning ended.

Mark Carlson talks about why Shohei Ohtani is being granted more warm-up time in-between innings : #WorldSeries Game 7 on FOX pic.twitter.com/S4ZHAICwZ7 – FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 2, 2025

Vladdy played a big one defensively.

Cannot emphasize enough how tremendous that 3-6-3 double play started by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was. He could have stepped on first and taken the easy out. Instead, he made an incredibly tough throw to get the force and second and returned to first for the double play. Brilliant. – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 2, 2025

30 hits for Ernie Clement: an all-time playoff record.

Ernie Clement now has 30 hits this post-season – a new MLB record for hits in one post-season. – Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) November 2, 2025

