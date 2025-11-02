Baseball

Bo Bichette: “I said I wanted to be here from the start”
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
The case of Bo Bichette is really interesting. After all, he's an important player for the Toronto Blue Jays and is now a free agent.

On the one hand, we'll be wondering whether his future lies at shortstop, second base or third cushion. But more importantly, we'll be wondering whether he wants to stay in Toronto or not.

That will depend on the quality of the offer and on where the club sees him, but for years, rumours have been circulating that he'll be playing elsewhere for the 2026 season.

Officially, Bichette has said he wants to stay here from the start.

I don't know if he's telling the truth or not. But what I do know is that the guy wasn't going to publicly cut himself off from an opportunity in Toronto, where he has a chance of playing in 2026.

Will the club's success in 2025, the stability brought by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the bonds between the group make a return to Toronto in 2026 a possibility? Who knows? But we'll believe it when we see it.

First of all, it's going to depend on the quality of the offer that's put on his table. It's also going to depend on what other teams offer him when he has meetings across the Manfred circuit in the coming weeks.

We don't know how things will turn out. But at this point, everything's on the table.

