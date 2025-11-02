Bo Bichette: “I said I wanted to be here from the start”

The case of Bo Bichette is really interesting. After all, he's an important player for the Toronto Blue Jays and is now a free agent.

On the one hand, we'll be wondering whether his future lies at shortstop, second base or third cushion. But more importantly, we'll be wondering whether he wants to stay in Toronto or not.

That will depend on the quality of the offer and on where the club sees him, but for years, rumours have been circulating that he'll be playing elsewhere for the 2026 season.

Officially, Bichette has said he wants to stay here from the start.

#BlueJays free agent SS Bo Bichette on what comes next: “I've said I wanted to be here from the beginning” – Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) November 2, 2025

I don't know if he's telling the truth or not. But what I do know is that the guy wasn't going to publicly cut himself off from an opportunity in Toronto, where he has a chance of playing in 2026.

Will the club's success in 2025, the stability brought by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the bonds between the group make a return to Toronto in 2026 a possibility? Who knows? But we'll believe it when we see it.

Bo Bichette: “I'll remember this group forever. This group has taught me what a team is. I think it's probably the most valuable lesson of my career.” #BlueJays – Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) November 2, 2025

First of all, it's going to depend on the quality of the offer that's put on his table. It's also going to depend on what other teams offer him when he has meetings across the Manfred circuit in the coming weeks.

We don't know how things will turn out. But at this point, everything's on the table.

Baseball is a sport of failure.

“It breaks your heart. It is designed to break your heart. The game begins in the spring, when everything else begins again, and it blossoms in the summer, filling the afternoons and evenings, and then as soon as the chill rains come, it stops and leaves you to face the fall.. – Montreal Expos (@Montreal_Expos) November 2, 2025

That's a good one: is Louis Varland available today?

Although the season is over, expect Louis Varland to be available out of the bullpen tonight. – Foolish Baseball (@FoolishBB) November 2, 2025

The Dodgers found a way.

Watching some postgame stuff from last night “We had no momentum the whole time and we just figured out a way to win.” – Mookie Betts on @MLBNetwork That sums up Game 7 pretty well – Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) November 2, 2025

Toronto won't forget Ernie Clement.

Special player. No one encapsulates the 2025 Blue Jays better than Ernie Clement. pic.twitter.com/NHTxnr3iQs – Chris Black (@DownToBlack) November 2, 2025

Shohei Ohtani praises Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

“I have no idea how he pulled it off. I really believe he is the No. 1 pitcher in the whole world.” – Shohei Ohtani on @Dodgers WS MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto pic.twitter.com/PZYDWvjzIP – FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 2, 2025

This content was created with the help of AI.