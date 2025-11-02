62.5% on A.N. since October 25: the Ivan Demidov effect

The powerplay has long been a weakness of the Montreal Canadiens in recent years.

It was an element that needed constant work and improvement, yet it continued to be lacking in every game.

But now, finally, the Habs seem to have reached an elite level.

In fact, this season, the powerplay is working really well, and it's only getting better, especially over the last few games.

Why in recent games?

Because Martin St-Louis finally inserted Ivan Demidov on the first power-play wave in place of Zachary Bolduc.

And since that change on October 25th, the Habs' powerplay has been running at 62.5%.

Since October 25th, when Ivan Demidov was put on the PP1 unit, the #GoHabsGo powerplay has gone: 2/3 against the Canucks

2/2 against the Kraken

1/2 so far today against the Senators That's 5/7 (71.4%). Obviously this won't last forever, but the powerplay has been night and day.. – The Habitant (@the_habitant) November 2, 2025

In three games, the Habs have scored five times in eight chances on the N.A., and that's not a fluke, it's really thanks to the talent that's overflowing on this first wave.

There's incredible chemistry between the five guys on the ice.

Ivan Demidov adds a lot of creativity and variety on the powerplay, and it's obvious how that makes the Habs quintet even more threatening.

It makes for some beautiful plays, like last night's by Juraj Slafkovsky.

this is art https://t.co/s27Hos6N7q – The Habitant (@the_habitant) November 2, 2025

In short, 62.5% on the powerplay is obviously untenable, but it's still irrefutable proof that Ivan Demidov belongs on the first wave.

Moreover, since this change, the Habs have climbed to 6th in the entire NHL in terms of powerplay efficiency with 28.6%.

Only the Oilers, Devils, Penguins, Stars and Wild do better than the Habs.

It's great to finally have a formidable five-man attack in Montreal, and it makes Habs games all the more exciting.

Overtime

– A well-deserved day off.

The #Habs are OFF today but here's a #FunFact from last night's win: the #GoHabsGo became the 1st team in #NHL history to record 5 overtime wins through their first 12 games of a season! – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) November 2, 2025

– Incredible.

Nick Suzuki is among the league's elite! Note that Evgeni Malkin and Cale Makar also have 18 points, but have played one game more than Suzuki and Celebrini. pic.twitter.com/R6boq3wARG – RDS (@RDSca) November 2, 2025

– Read more.