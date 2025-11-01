World Series Match #7: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wears Marie-Philip Poulin’s jersey

Tonight, the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the World Series Finals.

The winner of the game will accomplish the ultimate mission of winning the MLB championship.

And Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (who is playing a huge role in his club's playoff success this year) seems to be really ready for this one.

After arriving in Auston Matthews' jersey for game #7 of the championship series against the Seattle Mariners… Vladdy decided to wear Marie-Philip Poulin's for tonight's game.

It's a tribute to an athlete who has a reputation for performing in the big moments… and it's sick.

Feel good, play good. No?

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. arrives for Game 7 in a Marie-Philip Poulin Team Canada jersey pic.twitter.com/HqRWmSSDhQ – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 1, 2025

Marie-Philip Poulin scored both goals in Canada's 2-0 victory over the USA in the gold medal final at the 2010 Olympic Winter Games.

She scored the tying and winning goals in Canada's 3-2 overtime victory over the USA in the gold medal final at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Ah… And she also gave Canada gold against those same Americans at the Women's World Championship in 2021 with (another) magnificent overtime goal.

She's clutch, to put it another way:

It's cool to see professional athletes supporting each other like that.

And it's even cooler to see Vladdy (who was born in Montreal) honor an athlete like Marie-Philip Poulin for her success in the big moments.

Here's hoping it helps him have a big game. Because it would be sick to see him slam one home to give his club the win – à la Poulin…

