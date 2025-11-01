Video: Vinzenz Rohrer scores an incredible goal in Switzerland

Vinzenz Rohrer had a fantastic practice camp with the Canadiens.

He proved he has some very special qualities… and it was his skating that really stood out. We saw him create a lot of scoring chances thanks to his speed and vision, too.

The Austrian has left Montreal with a fine calling card. No doubt about it.

The forward is playing in Switzerland for the third season in a row, and he opened his account last night. Things were going a little badly for him since he hadn't collected a single point in his first 11 games of the campaign… but he stood out yesterday by scoring a truly magnificent goal.

Rohrer outwitted his opponent with his hands, fired into the net as he fell… and was able to beat the keeper with a good shot.

A sequence worth seeing again and again:

Vinzenz Rohrer scoring his first goal of the season in style. pic.twitter.com/MLhY11A53e – Thibaud Chatel (@Thibaud_Chatel) October 31, 2025

It takes talent to score a goal like that.

And it takes creativity with the puck, too. We know that's one of Vinzenz Rohrer's qualities, and to see him able to show his talent is a good thing.

But at some point, Rohrer will have to get his act together too. It's good to see him score a goal of such beauty… but he's not having a great start to the season and that's going to have to come around at some point.

Maybe yesterday's goal will help him regain his confidence. Because that's what he showed at the Montreal camp: he was so comfortable with the puck that he seemed to be able to do whatever he wanted on the ice.

He needs to do the same now, especially in Switzerland.

He needs to be able to dominate on the ice if he wants to make a name for himself and continue to progress in the right way.

