Trey Yesavage “definitely part of the plan” for tonight

Tonight, Max Scherzer and Shohei Ohtani will be the starting pitchers for Game #7 of the World Series.

But these guys aren't expected to be around for many innings. Especially Ohtani, who will mostly act as an opener due to the Ohtani rule.

There are plenty of pitchers who will be in play. The only two not expected to pitch are Kevin Gausman and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who pitched six innings each in yesterday's game.

For the Dodgers, Tyler Glasnow will certainly pitch. There's also the question of whether Blake Snell will be an option.

For the Blue Jays, it's a similar story. And on that subject, manager John Schneider confirmed that Trey Yesavage will “definitely” be part of today's game plan.

And that's no surprise for the man who made history on Wednesday.

Schneider adds that Yesavage "will definitely be part of" Game 7 On Gausman: "He kinda emptied the tank last night "

The Blue Jays will be able to count on Max Scherzer, Chris Bassitt, Trey Yesavage and Shane Bieber. Those are four starting pitchers who will be able to give a little.

Is this how it's going to be? We'll have to see.

But in any case, it's going to be intense tonight. It's going to start with a Cy Young triple-winner against an MVP triple-winner on the mound… and after that, it could go either way.

Stay tuned tonight.

