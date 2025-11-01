Top-3: Wings defeat puts Habs back on top of the Atlantic

It was a very quiet evening last night in the National Hockey League, as the Halloween party took center stage.

Only six teams were in action, but there were still plenty of highlights.

Here are the highlights.

1. Leo Carlsson takes care of the Red Wings

Goaltender John Gibson, who spent 12 seasons with the Anaheim Ducks, was back in Anaheim for the first time since being traded to the Detroit Red Wings.

Unfortunately for Gibson, aside from a warm welcome, his return to Anaheim didn't go as well as he'd hoped, as the Red Wings lost 5-2.

20-year-old Leo Carlsson had fun with four points, which now makes 15 points in ten games so far this season.

Leo Carlsson IS speed. His fifth goal of the season puts the Ducks back in front #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/ruMvZ4FKdy – Victory+ (@victoryplustv) November 1, 2025

For the Red Wings, it's a first loss in five games, after being on a four-game winning streak.

With this defeat, the Red Wings lost their place at the top of the Atlantic Division, while the Canadiens moved back in front.

The Habs will have the chance to confirm their return to the top of the Atlantic Division tonight, when they take on the Ottawa Senators at 7pm at the Bell Centre.

2. Three points for Martin Necas in his first game since his huge contract

Two days ago, the Colorado Avalanche put a big deal on the table for forward Martin Necas.

The Avalanche re-signed the Czech forward to a long-term contract worth $11.5 million per year for the next eight seasons, starting in 2026-2027.

Necas is in Colorado to stay, and he has 92 million good reasons to perform up to expectations.

Last night, as Necas played his first game since signing this monster contract, the Czech forward scored three points, including a goal.

MARTY PARTY! After signing a new deal, Martin Necas gets things going for the @Avalanche! pic.twitter.com/JtdSIKTBwN – NHL (@NHL) October 31, 2025

He also had a superb assist on Brent Burns' first goal for the Avalanche.

Necas with the SMOOTH moves and Burns rips his first goal as an Av pic.twitter.com/M3kj17k0AT – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 31, 2025

In the end, Colorado won 4-2 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

3. Two superb saves in Islanders victory

In a tight game between the Washington Capitals and New York Islanders, Logan Thompson and Ilya Sorokin made two fine saves.

In the end, the Islanders won the duel 3-1.

Here's Ilya Sorokin's save.

What a save by Ilya Sorokin pic.twitter.com/pppzmGKsoV – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 31, 2025

And here's Logan Thompson's.

WHAT A STOP BY LOGAN THOMPSON pic.twitter.com/NmQ1nPAIXM – NHL (@NHL) November 1, 2025

After the game, Sorokin took the time to say hello to Alex Ovechkin's son.

Ilya Sorokin made sure to say hello to Ovi Jr. before exiting the ice tonight. pic.twitter.com/cfqCxVCN0R – NHL (@NHL) November 1, 2025

Also of note, Emil Heineman picked up an assist in the Islanders' win, and now has seven points, including five goals, in 11 games.

Overtime

