Six goals in nine games: Jared Davidson certainly climbing the Habs hierarchy

When Samuel Blais was called up for waivers by the Toronto Maple Leafs just before the start of the season, it was clear that the Canadiens were one injury away from being short-handed.

And of course, that injury came when Patrik Laine was injured, and will be sidelined for an extended period of time.

This opened the door for Joe Veleno, who has now played six games for the Habs, but has done nothing impressive or memorable to solidify his place.

He hasn't done a bad job, but he's clearly not doing enough to keep his place in the lineup night after night.

Had Samuel Blais still been in Montreal, Veleno would clearly have skipped his turn for a few games, whereas right now, the Montrealer is a little too comfortable.

However, that could soon change, given that Laval has some up-and-coming players, one in particular being Jared Davidson.

Jared Davidson scoring his 6th of the season with the @RocketLaval tonight. He now leads the AHL in scoring. That's something! – Vincent Demuy (@VDemuy) November 1, 2025

The 23-year-old Laval Rocket forward is off to an excellent start, with six goals and eight points in nine games so far this season.

His eight points tie him with Laurent Dauphin at the top of the Rocket scoring charts, and his six goals are good for first place among all AHL scorers, tied with three forwards.

In short, Davidson has been dominant this early in the season, and is clearly one of, if not the, centerpieces of Pascal Vincent's squad so far.

And with such strong performances, it's clear that Davidson is moving up the organization's hierarchy.

Right now, if we were to go on merit, the Rocket's #49 would be the Canadiens' best recall option, especially considering his style of play.

The Habs unfortunately lost Blais to the waivers, but Davidson could very well fill a similar role, as he plays a very rugged game, while having a solid offensive talent, which relies above all on his excellent shooting.

At 23, Davidson still hasn't had his chance in the NHL, yet he's progressed very well since turning pro, and has had excellent training camps with the Habs each time.

In short, Davidson's development is following an excellent curve, and it's certainly time to give him a chance in Montreal to see what he's capable of.

I'm sure he'd do no worse than Joe Veleno.

It's definitely worth a try, especially as he's currently the Rocket's best player, ahead of the likes of Owen Beck (four points in eight games) and Florian Xhekaj (three points in nine games).

