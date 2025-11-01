Shohei Ohtani as tonight’s starter: the Dodgers’ plan

Game 7 of the World Series is on tonight. What more could you ask for, really? And who will be the Mr. November of 2025?

For the Blue Jays, the plan has always been clear: in the event of Game #7, Max Scherzer will get the start. It's his turn in the rotation and he's used to big moments.

Note that he has already been placed in a similar position. In 2019, when the Nationals and Astros crossed swords, the veteran pitched the first five innings of the final game. And that night, he became a world champion.

While all pitchers (except perhaps Kevin Gausman, although the door isn't closed) will be available for the Blue Jays, I expect Scherzer to get little run. He'll have to perform to keep the ball.

https://twitter.com/Brandon_N_Wile/status/1984462471613096118

What about the Dodgers? Aside from Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who pitched yesterday, it's safe to assume that everyone will be able to take their place on the mound. After all, this is the last game of the year.

The difference is that there's still some doubt as to who the starter will be.

Normally, it would be Tyler Glasnow pitching as the starter. And the fact that he threw the last three pitches of Friday night's game won't prevent him from pitching tonight.

But will it be as a starter? Because even if Shohei Ohtani is only available to pitch a little (on short rest), it's always made more sense to put the hitter of choice as the starter, in order to take advantage of the Shohei Ohtani rule.

As a starter, he can stay at DH when he's done pitching… but as a reliever, he has to leave the game or go play defense to keep hitting in the game.

And so, logically, Ohtani should be the starter tonight. He shouldn't throw much, and Glasnow should get a good workload afterwards. That's the word on the street right now.

https://twitter.com/FabianArdaya/status/1984481011904680133

Shohei Ohtani (in Toronto, a club that wanted him two years ago) in game #7 of the World Series against Max Scherzer: what more could you ask for, really? After all, the ingredients for a classic are on the table.

And tonight, we'll find out which club will be crowned champion.

This content was created with the help of AI.