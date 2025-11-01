Rookie of the month: Alexander Zharovsky should be able to play even more

It's hard not to talk about Alexander Zharovsky's performance so far this season in the KHL.

The Canadiens' prospect is racking up points at a really interesting rate, and he doesn't look like a first-year pro.

When you see him take control of his club's powerplay, as he did yesterday, you realize he's comfortable on the ice. And that's what I find most special: he trusts his skills and isn't afraid to use them to help his club. The kid's got talent.

He's now getting more than a point a game this season → https://t.co/35IiwzvB3K – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) October 31, 2025

It's not complicated: Zharovsky has 14 points in just 13 games this season. And production like that from an 18-year-old in the KHL is impressive.

His exploits haven't gone unnoticed either.

The kid was named KHL Rookie of the Month because he registered 12 games in as many games in October. It sends a clear message to the rest of the league… but also to his coach.

How was Alexander Zharovsky's first full month in KHL regular season? Exceptional. pic.twitter.com/T3FQJmUrCk – KHL (@khl_eng) November 1, 2025

All this is even more impressive when you consider that he spends just 13 minutes and 49 seconds (on average) on the ice per game.

And that's why I say it sends a clear message to his coach. Maybe it's time to use him even more… because the results are there so far, and because the player is confident in his abilities too.

It would be intriguing, after all, to see what he could do with even more ice time. And I think the Canadiens would like to see that happen too.

But so far, everyone's happy to see that he's able to do well even at 18 in the KHL.

It's encouraging for what's to come, that's for sure…

