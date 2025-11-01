Robert Thomas: “It would take a collapse in St. Louis for it to become tradable”

Despite the fact that the Montreal Canadiens are off to an excellent start this season, and currently rank among the NHL's top teams, there's one issue that refuses to die.

That issue is the acquisition of a second center, a potential acquisition we've been talking about all summer and really expected to see.

In the end, the Habs still haven't acquired a center for their second line, and things are going really well all the same.

The fact remains that, despite the Habs' 8-3-0 record, there's still talk of potential trade options among NHL players who would fit into a second-center role.

Of course, there are some dream options who would do more than be a second for the Habs, such as Sidney Crosby and a certain Robert Thomas, who has just vaguely appeared in the rumour mill.

And where there's a dream option, there's also an almost impossible option, especially in the case of Thomas, as Marco D'Amico reports.

This is the quote that's been warped by other outlets.https://t.co/cW2pttkuOD pic.twitter.com/bKbiUeSadu – Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) October 31, 2025

Indeed, the reputable informant took the time to point out that Robert Thomas was clearly not up for trade to St. Louis.

It would really take a huge collapse on the Blues' part for their first-choice center to become tradeable, and for them to consider sending him elsewhere.

So we're a long way from seeing Thomas land in Montreal, which is logical enough, even if it would be absolutely incredible.

Thomas is a mainstay with the Blues and one of the NHL's best centers, with 86 and 81-point seasons in the last two seasons.

In short, it's all well and good to dream and believe, but it would be very surprising if Thomas were to become available, and if he ever is, it would be VERY expensive to get him out of St. Louis.

Let's say there's a better chance of Jordan Kyrou landing in Montreal than Robert Thomas.

