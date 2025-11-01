Patrick Mahomes responds directly to Bills fans

Patrick Mahomes already knows what to expect. When he arrives in Buffalo, the atmosphere is electric, and rarely in favor of the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Sunday, the star quarterback will return to Highmark Stadium to face a motivated Bills and fans who have forgotten nothing of the past few years, marked by memorable and painful playoff confrontations for Buffalo.

“They don't like us”, said Patrick Mahomes

And how can you blame them? Since 2020, Kansas City has established itself as the tormentor of Josh Allen and his troupe, halting their Super Bowl ambitions four times in decisive games. The last playoff meeting, a tight 32-29 triumph in January, further fueled the rivalry.

It's impossible not to mention the mythical duel of January 2022, now engraved in the collective memory as the “13 seconds” episode. This short space of time was enough for Mahomes to move up the field and complete two crucial passes. The Chiefs went on to win 42-36, inflicting a further blow on Buffalo.

Crucial duel for the standings

While the stakes in this match-up are not a direct place in the Super Bowl, the significance remains considerable. With respective records of 5-3 for Kansas City and 5-2 for Buffalo, both teams are fighting for a favorable playoff position. Every win counts, and the psychological factor is as important as the statistics.

Mahomes knows that the reception will be hostile, the noise will be deafening and the pressure will be maximum. But that's the kind of climate champions thrive in. Allen and the Bills, for their part, are finally looking to turn the tide and protect their territory. The result: an anticipated duel, a lively rivalry and a new chapter to be written in an already historic saga.

This content was created with the help of AI.