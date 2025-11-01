Noah Dobson, the rebuild and the “Jesperi Kotkaniemi mistake” finally corrected

What do I want to talk to you about today in my weekly column? Hmmm…

Let's see..

The status of the team's various prospects? Well, no, I talked about that just last week!

Demidov or Schaefer for the Calder? Well, others have already done so..

But even though I think it's still too early to debate the matter with sufficient arguments, I'm going to add my premonitory grain of salt: for the second year in a row, Schaefer will skate too fast, won't be able to see what's going on around him and will hurt himself, either by crashing into something or someone. A similar accident happened to another race car driver, Connor McDavid, in his first season..

So, that's it, Demidov's going to win the Calder!

Next!

What's next?

Suzuki and Caufield performing beyond the highest expectations we once had for them? Hmmm, not bad… We could have some fun and go back into our archives in this text, or this one, when the two succeeded each other at the top of our summer prospect list in 2020 and 2021..

But if there's one current topic in the wonderful world of the Canadiens that just about everyone continues to overlook, it's the acquisition and impact of Noah Dobson.

And it's Dobson I want to talk about today; a fitting way to mark his 400th NHL game tonight against the Senators!

Kotkaniemi's mistake finally corrected!

Those of you who have been reading me for a while – I've been writing for DLC and my friend Max since 2011! – surely remember my stance in favor of Quinn Hughes several weeks before the 2018 draft.

While theidea of picking a center was understandable in the context of the time, little Hughes was just too good!

And it's not as if the Habs, who 1) had already traded Sergachev, 2) had just completed a first season without Andrei Markov, 3) were relying on an aging Shea Weber and 4) had decided to bank on the Schlemko, Mete, Morrow, Davidson and other Mike Rielly's of this world, didn't need a new elite talent on defense!

At worst, there was always Brady Tkachuk to turn to if they wanted to draft a forward who could play center. At least, that's what we told ourselves for several years..

So, the KK gamble fell through (and still does in Carolina) and Bergevin had to give up first- and second-round picks to replace him more or less adequately with a Christian Dvorak then in his mid-20s.

Then, after four seasons pocketing $4.45 million in Montreal, the good D-Vo left and was able to secure a nice little one-year, $5.4 million contract in Philadelphia.

It should not be overlooked that this economy and refusal to extend Dvrorak's adventure helped greatly when the time came to acquire Noah Dobson and give him $9.5 million for 8 years!

Dobson, 25, 6'4, 200 lbs, averaging 52 points over the past four seasons, has clearly become a star defenseman, bordering on superstar, in the NHL. He still had a 70-point season (+12) two years ago and would be the #1 defenseman for half the clubs in the NHL.

Some even think he looks a little like a right-handed Markov…

This pass by Noah Dobson on Cole Caufield's first goal was Markovian pic.twitter.com/0fkMKapfSF – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 24, 2025

In any case, when it comes to right-handed defensemen, only Makar, Fox and perhaps McAvoy (when healthy…) are superior to him overall.

The Islander already has 7 points in 11 games so far this season – that's an average of 52 points over 82 games! – while playing little on the powerplay.

But above all, he's playing profusely on a highly mobile first pairing at equal strength with Mike Matheson, arguably one of the best partnerships in the NHL so far this season. It's a not too awkward first pairing, and one that could become a permanent fixture if the Québécois extends his stay in his hometown..

Dobson in the reconstruction timeline..

Of course, one might think that the selection of Lane Hutson in 2022 has made us forget the mistake of not choosing his cosmic twin, Quinn Hughes, in 2018.

But if we think of the Dobson acquisition in the chronological portrait of the rebuild, it came, so to speak, to fill the “2018 void” following the loss of Kotkaniemi and the Romanov trade.

Indeed, Dobson, selected 12th that year, became, in my opinion, the4th best player of that vintage, behind Quinn Hughes, Rasmus Dahlin and Brady Tkachuk.

I'm taking him on my team well ahead of Andrei Svechnikov, always a little disappointing, very often injured, as well as Evan Bouchard, much less mobile, at risk defensively, and whose production wouldn't be the same without the demigods McDave and Dr. Drai in front of him.

So, if we include the acquisition of Suzuki – perhaps on his way to becoming the2nd best player of 2017 behind Cale Makar – and think that Caufield is certainly in the top 5 of 2019, the Habs therefore have a “top 5 equivalent pick” in three consecutive years at the draft between 2017 and 2019.

That's quite a rebuilding base! By 2025, you'll have three star/superstar players in their mid-twenties!

And it's not as if Newhook (16th, 2019), Guhle (16th, 2020), Dobes (136th, 2020) and Bolduc (17th, 21), while waiting for the next batch of prodigies and wunderkinds chosen between 2022 and 2025, are one-armed! That's 4 more top-15/top-20 players in 3 years…

Like a little smell…

In other words, when it's been nine years in a row(counting Zharovsky in 2025) that your organization finds a way to score at the draft by grafting players worthy of the top 20, top 15, top 10, top 5, even top 3, well, as we can see, you end up with a scary core (Happy Halloween!) and a club with very serious aspirations.

So it's not hard to see why the whiff of stainless steel is beginning to waft over Montreal..

And, it has to be said, it smells a little stronger since the arrival of Noah Dobson.