Mike Matheson wants to invest in real estate after his career

After the season, Mike Matheson's contract will expire.

The chances of him staying in Montreal are still good, in my opinion, since he wants to win, is Québécois and likes the group.

In his career, the defenseman has made just over $36 million, but after his field hockey career (he's only 32), he won't be idle. He wants to invest all that good money in real estate. On the Drette sul tape podcast , Samuel Montembeault talked about the guys' hobbies, and Matheson likes to study about real estate. He's taking a course.

On a personal level, Monty doesn't know much about it and relies entirely on his compatriot to advise him on how to invest his money and manage his business.

Forget RDS or the media world for Matheson, his post-career will be spent in real estate. As Sam Caron, the other guest, and David Beaucage, the host, pointed out, to do real estate, you need time, which the defender doesn't have.

If you're renting out buildings and there are insect or water problems, for example, you have to be there.

And Matheson doesn't yet have the life to do real estate full-time.

In any case, it's a great post-career, but clearly he still has some good hockey to offer, and that's what he's going to concentrate on for now. If he plays until he's 40 – his style of play will allow him to extend his career – he still has eight years, or one or two contracts.

