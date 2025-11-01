Jakub Dobes is the NHL’s third star of the month

Jakub Dobes has been dominant since the start of the season.

He hasn't lost yet, and his stats are among the best among NHL goaltenders.

That said, it's understandable that Dobes has been the NHL's best goaltender in recent weeks… because he was named third star of the month on the Bettman circuit. Only Jack Eichel and Mark Scheifele were able to beat him to the award.

Jack Eichel, Mark Scheifele and Jakub Dobes have been named the NHL's “Three Stars” for the month of October. 3 Stars of the Month presented by @GEICO#NHLStats: https://t.co/O5t93ih0az?utm_source=xdotcom&utm_medium=nhl_social&utm_campaign=pr pic.twitter.com/uV2RRjhYlo – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 1, 2025

More details to come…