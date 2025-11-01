David Reinbacher collects first point in Rocket win

Last night, the Laval Rocket lost 2-1 to the Rochester Americans.

In defeat, David Reinbacher wasn't pathetic, but he finished with a minus-2 record.

Today, he looked a little better. First, he collected his first point of the season on Jared Davidson's insurance goal.

Jared Davidson just keeps on rolling with his 7th of the season. David Reinbacher with a primary assist on the goal. https://t.co/CvV2ORC4dn – Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) November 1, 2025

The forward's seventh goal of the season.

As for Reinbacher, not only did he get his name on the scoresheet, but he stayed in the positive (0) in a 5-2 Rocket victory.

One step at a time for the young Austrian. No one has given up on him, now he'll have to stay healthy and prove that he doesn't belong in the AHL, but in the NHL.

With the departure of Logan Mailloux, who is struggling and will be sidelined again with St. Louis, Reinbacher will have plenty of opportunities to shine, especially offensively. He'll get time in all areas of the game, which is a good sign.

Laval is there to train youngsters, and Reinbacher is its priority.

Another prospect the Rocket are keeping a close eye on is Jacob Fowler. He was smoking hot today, stopping 36 of 38 shots.

The American has won four of his six games this season.

Laurent Dauphin may not be a top-tier prospect, but he's an organization player. So we have to talk about his four (!) goal game. Clearly the best player on this team so far this season.

