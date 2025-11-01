Hockey

Alex Newhook gives CHs overtime win
Raphael Simard
After a three-day wait following Tuesday's win over the Kraken, the Habs were back in action against the Senators.

Samuel Montembeault was back in net.

Here are the line-ups:

The game started well for the Habs.

Cole Caufield scored his 10th goal of the season already.

Shortly afterwards, Zach Bolduc served up a big check to Jake Sanderson.

Sanderson landed on the home team's bench. In defense of his teammate, Kutis MacDermid threw down the gloves against Bolduc, but he was the only one willing to fight.

Result: the Habs went on the power play…

And made the most of it. What a pass from Nick Suzuki to Juraj Slafkovsky.

In the second period, however, the Sens tied the game.

First, Drake Batherson closed the gap.

And late in the period, Michael Amadio tied it.

Earlier in the period, Lane Hutson missed a penalty shot.

In the third period, Tim Stutzle gave the visitors their first lead.

What a game!

Late in the game, just as it looked like Ottawa would win, Ivan Demidov scored the equalizer.

Great vision from Lane Hutson on the play.

For the thousandth time this season, the game including the Habs went into overtime.

Alex Newhook sealed the deal in overtime.

Final score: 4-3.

The Habs return to action on Tuesday at the Bell Centre against the Flyers.


