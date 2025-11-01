Alex Newhook gives CHs overtime win

After a three-day wait following Tuesday's win over the Kraken, the Habs were back in action against the Senators.

Samuel Montembeault was back in net.

Here are the line-ups:

The first of four meetings between the Canadiens and Senators starts tonight at the Bell Centre. #Habs #Sens pic.twitter.com/v4anOnRp0k – Kenzie Lalonde (@KenzieTSN) November 1, 2025

The game started well for the Habs.

Cole Caufield scored his 10th goal of the season already.

GOAL CAUFIELD STAYS HOT HIS 10TH OF THE SEASON pic.twitter.com/6Ux1mFaY6y – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 1, 2025

Shortly afterwards, Zach Bolduc served up a big check to Jake Sanderson.

Sanderson landed on the home team's bench. In defense of his teammate, Kutis MacDermid threw down the gloves against Bolduc, but he was the only one willing to fight.

BOLDUC SENT SANDERSON INTO THE HABS BENCH pic.twitter.com/XT3sLnnISO – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 1, 2025

Result: the Habs went on the power play…

And made the most of it. What a pass from Nick Suzuki to Juraj Slafkovsky.

Are they working black magic or what? That's some black magic right there #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/wvvjum7aw1 – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 1, 2025

In the second period, however, the Sens tied the game.

First, Drake Batherson closed the gap.

Drake Batherson scores Sens' first goal pic.twitter.com/3U1CVA4MLw – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 2, 2025

And late in the period, Michael Amadio tied it.

THE #SENS TIE IT IN THE DYING SECONDS! Not sure what Giroux is supposed to do here…Dobson literally pushed him into the net too. Clearly not goalie interference. Refs with a rare good call. WE'VE GOT A GAME FOLKS! pic.twitter.com/PmaK0SM4Az – SENS TALK (@senstalk_) November 2, 2025

Earlier in the period, Lane Hutson missed a penalty shot.

Lane Hutson on penalty shot… but misses the net! pic.twitter.com/HgLT1bPFaT – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 2, 2025

In the third period, Tim Stutzle gave the visitors their first lead.

What a game!

Just another day in the life of getting to watch @timstuetzle18 make the game of hockey look too easy!#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/BJP58plwiy – Ottawa Senators (@Senators) November 2, 2025

Late in the game, just as it looked like Ottawa would win, Ivan Demidov scored the equalizer.

Great vision from Lane Hutson on the play.

For the thousandth time this season, the game including the Habs went into overtime.

Alex Newhook sealed the deal in overtime.

Final score: 4-3.

The Habs return to action on Tuesday at the Bell Centre against the Flyers.

Overtime

– He was right to refuse.

Kurtis MacDermid wanted to go with Arber Xhekaj but Xhekaj declined and pointed to the scoreboard pic.twitter.com/zCKTd1Eswg – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 1, 2025

– Of note.

Dobber now has 400 games behind the tie! Dobber's got 400 games under his belt! #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/y5xmgxMBQQ – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 1, 2025

– Jayden Struble won hands down.