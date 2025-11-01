Addison Barger takes the blame, but nothing else matters: it’s game day #7

Last night, there were errors in game #6, and that's normal. And I'm not just talking about the Dodgers' one on the score sheet.

Dave Roberts should have kept his starter in longer. The umpire missed some calls behind the plate (nothing abnormal, that said) once in a while. Blue Jays hitters sometimes swung at the wrong moment. Shohei Ohtani received one too many free passes, in retrospect.

But the one that will live long in the memory (especially if the Blue Jays escape the World Series) is Addison Barger's one on the paths.

After hitting an automatic double (it was the right call, even if it's illogical that stadiums are built so that the ball can get lost in them), Barger got caught on the paths on the next play.

Yes, the end of the game was crazy… and it prevented George Springer and the top of the line-up from making a difference.

His teammates came to his defense, and that's fine. But despite his excellent series, it's true that Barger made a rookie mistake. He wanted to advance on the paths before the catch, no doubt because he wanted to do too much at once and was nervous.

Was it a big mistake? Of course it's a big mistake. But he mustn't brood on it for long, because tonight, the Blue Jays are going to need him again to win the World Series.

As John Schneider said yesterday, the Blue Jays will be playing a #7 game at home. What more could you ask for?

Yesterday's good plays (kudos to Mookie Betts for getting up at the right time) and mistakes don't matter anymore. All that will matter is the #7 duel to crown a champion.

Will you be watching tonight?

PMLB

Blue Jays players support Alex Vesia. The Dodgers reliever is going through a personal situation and can't pitch in the World Series.

Alejandro Kirk is ready for tonight's game. He does not have a fractured hand.

The message from the Blue Jays' leaders: four hours versus the rest of your life.

This content was created with the help of AI.