William Trudeau unclaimed in waivers

Yesterday, the Habs placed William Trudeau in the waivers.

We wondered if he'd be claimed by another national league team, even though the chances were slim… and we got the answer to our question today.

To put it simply: no, Trudeau hasn't been claimed by another team. So he's off to Laval.

Defenseman William Trudeau was not claimed in the waivers and will report to the Laval Rocket. Defenseman William Trudeau was not claimed off waivers and will report to the Laval Rocket. pic.twitter.com/8kn0OUeVQQ – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) October 31, 2025

This is no big surprise.

Trudeau is only 23… but we're also talking about a guy with zero experience in the National League. He hasn't played a single game in the NHL, which is why it would have been surprising to see another team take a chance on him.

Even though he has great potential.

For the Rocket, it's wicked good news.

Trudeau will be able to add to the group of defensemen that will also welcome David Reinbacher, who will make his return to action tonight after missing the start of the season.

Adding Trudeau AND Reinbacher to the line-up will help the Laval club to be even more solid defensively.

It's worth noting that Trudeau is likely to regain an important role with the Rocket. He was already one of the club's pillars on the blue line, and he'll be able to take on even more now that he's in his fourth full season with the pros.

I also think that the Canadiens are happy to know that he wasn't called up for the waivers. The club may have a lot of depth on the left blue line, but we know that injuries can happen fast too…

Overtime

– Go!

Go @rosesmtlfc! Good luck for the start of the playoffs tomorrow#GoRoses! Best of luck in the playoffs tomorrow! #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/qp2VPINzkF – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 31, 2025

– Hehe.

– Things are going well for him.