Video: Alexander Zharovsky takes control of the powerplay

Alexander Zharovsky gets a lot of attention. And I think this will be the case for many years to come.

Recently, he's been in the news for reaching the point-per-game mark. As of this morning, he had 12 points in 12 games this season.

To do so at 18 in the KHL is… no worse than that.

But then, in his game of the day, Zharovsky managed to break the symbolic point-per-game barrier. He picked up two assists against the Admiral.

It started with an assist midway through the first period…

But most impressive of all was his second pass. Zharovsky took control of the powerplay by skating around the opposing net to spot an opportunity.

And he made a pass to his teammate, who had a great shooting line. Wow.

#Habs Alexander Zharovsky (97) runs the power play like it's nobody else's business. Second assist of the game, this time from behind the net. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/FfPeX0WpED – Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) October 31, 2025

We seem to be seeing a bit of Ivan Demidov in his game. He's often able to find the right passing line to score for his team.

That's a nice quality.

The Canadiens are fortunate to have another such prospect (not on the same level as the Habs' #93, obviously, but still) in their very solid bank of prospects.

Will this lead to anything good in the NHL? We'll see in due course.

What's up, boys? While waiting for practice to start, Kapanen and Veleno have fun… shooting models pic.twitter.com/ADzdSspajQ – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) October 31, 2025

Ivan Demidov's reaction time will always dazzle me. Looks easy. Too easy. Ah, and Lane Hutson's pass between Mike Matheson's skates (who looks like he's sleeping on gas on the play)… @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/FgHYC4RibU – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) October 31, 2025

A few players went the extra mile again today and had some fun on guest goalie @stlaurent35 who couldn't help it on this sequence by Lane Hutson, Juraj Slafkovsky and Mike Matheson.@DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Hutson #Slafkovsky #Matheson pic.twitter.com/o0xklfvjeN – Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) October 31, 2025

The forward lines don't change. No surprises here. Caufield – Suz – Slaf

Newhook – Kapanen – Demidov

Gallagher – Evans – Anderson

Bolduc – Veleno – Dach On defense, the guys alternate even though all six defensemen are here. @DLCoulisses – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) October 31, 2025

