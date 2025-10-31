Hockey

Video: Alexander Zharovsky takes control of the powerplay
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Alexander Zharovsky gets a lot of attention. And I think this will be the case for many years to come.

Recently, he's been in the news for reaching the point-per-game mark. As of this morning, he had 12 points in 12 games this season.

To do so at 18 in the KHL is… no worse than that.

But then, in his game of the day, Zharovsky managed to break the symbolic point-per-game barrier. He picked up two assists against the Admiral.

It started with an assist midway through the first period…

But most impressive of all was his second pass. Zharovsky took control of the powerplay by skating around the opposing net to spot an opportunity.

And he made a pass to his teammate, who had a great shooting line. Wow.

We seem to be seeing a bit of Ivan Demidov in his game. He's often able to find the right passing line to score for his team.

That's a nice quality.

The Canadiens are fortunate to have another such prospect (not on the same level as the Habs' #93, obviously, but still) in their very solid bank of prospects.

Will this lead to anything good in the NHL? We'll see in due course.


