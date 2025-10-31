Top-5: An assist for Jonathan Toews against the Blackhawks

Last night, 22 teams were in action.

It was a rare Thursday when Montreal was off.

Here are the results and highlights:

That's a wrap on a busy 11-game slate that featured a whole lot of game-tying tallies and extra hockey.#NHLStats: https://t.co/57iRGo1R4z pic.twitter.com/sBkKLE6QFD – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 31, 2025

1. An assist for Jonathan Toews against the Blackhawks

A big duel was on the cards between the Jets and Blackhawks.

It was Jonathan Toews' first game against his former team, the Chicago Blackhawks.

In a 6-3 Jets victory, Toews picked up an assist.

And now future Hall of Famer Jonathan Toews has a point against every single NHL team as he gets the secondary assist against his former Hawks team. pic.twitter.com/c895GVjvRr – Dave Minuk (@ICdave) October 31, 2025

Toews has now collected a point against all 32 NHL teams.

The former Hawks captain and Jets will be in Chicago on January 19. It's one to watch.

But this game was marked by beautiful goals, but also bizarre ones. In the first half, Connor Hellebuyck was surprised by a rather capricious bounce.

CRAZY BOUNCE FOR TERAVAINEN! The boards in Winnipeg fool Connor Hellebuyck and gift wrap an equalizer for the Blackhawks… pic.twitter.com/yqSEzLczWS – TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 31, 2025

Chicago is also capable of scoring beautiful goals.

Here, Andre Burakovsky scored a superb net.

ANDRE BURAKOVSKY THAT WAS GROSS!!!

pic.twitter.com/IeRT1nuXVN – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 31, 2025

But Kyle Connnor wasn't about to be robbed of the spotlight.

Moments later, he scored the insurance goal.

KYLE CONNOR THAT WAS JUST MEAN ANOTHER highlight reel goal late in this game, but this time for the Jets! pic.twitter.com/kPOb6iw94Z – TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 31, 2025

2. Three-point game for Trevor Zegras

In Anaheim, it was clear that Trevor Zegras' talent wasn't being fully exploited.

In Philadelphia, that's clearly not the case. Yesterday, he was his team's best player in a 4-1 victory over the Nashville Predators. He collected three points, giving him 12 points in 10 games.

Two of his three points were goals.

TREVOR ZEGRAS STAYS HOT That's his 10th point of the season! pic.twitter.com/j6MOBPqHRG – NHL (@NHL) October 31, 2025

2ND GOAL of the game and 3RD POINT of the night for Trevor Zegras pic.twitter.com/G8VkV1CZYW – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 31, 2025

What a great transaction from Daniel Brière!

Hats off to him.

Matvei Michkov also did well in the win, registering two assists.

In defeat, Nashville's only goal was scored by Matthew Wood. His first NHL goal.

Matthew Wood is on the board First career NHL goal for the 15th overall pick in 2023 pic.twitter.com/7zIA2yMNG4 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 31, 2025

3. Ottawa's national anthem singer in disguise

Today is Halloween, but that didn't stop the Senators' national anthem singer from dressing up the night before.

He put on a unique performance, anyway.

Give Ottawa's National Anthem singer 1st star of the game pic.twitter.com/k8JfO7XVcU – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 31, 2025

This performance clearly energized the locals, as they won in overtime.

It wasn't easy – Ottawa came from behind three times and had no lead in the game – but the club was able to beat the Flames.

SENS WIN IN THE SHOOTOUT! Linus Ullmark denies Morgan Frost to secure the two points for Ottawa pic.twitter.com/nGP1WjhTSD – TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 31, 2025

This shootout would not have been possible without the brilliance of Jake Sanderson.

The defenseman tied the game late to force overtime.

JAKE SANDERSON WANTS MORE HOCKEY pic.twitter.com/SNN1I8qJ1S – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 31, 2025

Former Habs Lars Eller picked up two points in the win.

4. A 1000th game for Adam Henrique

In the Oilers-Rangers game, the home team honored Adam Henrique.

Henrique was playing in his 1000th NHL game.

The Oilers honor Adam Henrique for reaching 1000 career NHL games Watch Rangers vs. Oilers on SN1 or stream on Sportsnet+ pic.twitter.com/RYdGm4gqFR – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 31, 2025

The visitors played spoilsport by winning in overtime, however.

It was JT Miller who sealed the game's outcome in overtime.

RANGERS COMPLETE THE COMEBACK J.T. Miller wins it for New York with the Subway Canada OT winner! pic.twitter.com/xNnOPDlZLO – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 31, 2025

In defeat, Evan Bouchard had another atrocious game defensively.

On the Rangers' first goal, he was the one who committed the turnover.

Brodzinski picks off Bouchard's pass and beats Skinner on the breakaway pic.twitter.com/jjIIVOvcRF – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 31, 2025

And, as Mark Spector wrote in a piece on Sportsnet, his playing time isn't diminishing.

That's got to change.

Evan Bouchard's turnovers are the elephant in the Oilers' room but so far his ice time hasn't dipped. It's time for that to change, writes @sportsnetspec. https://t.co/lEjRquJ8PM – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 31, 2025

5. Matthew Schaefer from hero to zero

There's no doubt that Matthew Schaefer is off to an excellent start in his professional career.

I'm convinced he'll be one of the finalists for the Calder Trophy. Yesterday, he scored a goal.

MATTHEW SCHAEFER He fires home his third career goal! pic.twitter.com/iAeLktWMXK – NHL (@NHL) October 31, 2025

The Islanders, without Mathew Barzal, still lost.

And the young defenseman isn't perfect. Andrei Svechnikov wished him a little welcome among men.

Andrei Svechnikov's second goal in as many games. Rod Brind'Amour's talked about him needing to be more impactful, and this is certainly that. pic.twitter.com/uH1eQq8NIX – Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) October 31, 2025

In the victory, Bradly Nadeau scored his first NHL goal.

It was his sixth game.

Welcome to The Show, Bradly Nadeau pic.twitter.com/FCk8lGNeqY – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 30, 2025

The Canes' goalie, meanwhile, almost made a huge blunder.

Brandon Bussi, who made 26 saves in the win, thought New York had a late penalty. Fortunately for him, the visitors didn't score.

When you get caught trying to Irish goodbye pic.twitter.com/QQJmNnffON – Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) October 31, 2025

Extension

– What speed!

ANTHONY CIRELLI TURNS ON THE JETS AND SCORES A BEAUTY OT WINNER pic.twitter.com/bgEol3AQEv – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 31, 2025

– Ouch!

Brock Boeser just took a clapper to the belly from his own team pic.twitter.com/3YtwvW1FIJ – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 31, 2025

– What a start to the season for Kiefer Sherwood.

IT'S A NATURAL HAT TRICK FOR KIEFER SHERWOOD pic.twitter.com/uNrX4E4NtR – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 31, 2025

– A 1000th game for Tyler Seguin.

Congrats to Tyler Seguin on playing 1,000 games in the NHL! #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/P03phIysq8 – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 30, 2025

– He's on fire.

The Kings score 2 late ones, we are tied! Corey Perry is on a 5 game points streak.#GoKingsGo – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) October 31, 2025

– Last night's top scorers.

– Three games on the bill tonight.