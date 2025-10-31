Hockey

Top-5: An assist for Jonathan Toews against the Blackhawks
Raphael Simard
Last night, 22 teams were in action.

It was a rare Thursday when Montreal was off.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. An assist for Jonathan Toews against the Blackhawks

A big duel was on the cards between the Jets and Blackhawks.

It was Jonathan Toews' first game against his former team, the Chicago Blackhawks.

In a 6-3 Jets victory, Toews picked up an assist.

Toews has now collected a point against all 32 NHL teams.

The former Hawks captain and Jets will be in Chicago on January 19. It's one to watch.

But this game was marked by beautiful goals, but also bizarre ones. In the first half, Connor Hellebuyck was surprised by a rather capricious bounce.

Chicago is also capable of scoring beautiful goals.

Here, Andre Burakovsky scored a superb net.

But Kyle Connnor wasn't about to be robbed of the spotlight.

Moments later, he scored the insurance goal.

2. Three-point game for Trevor Zegras

In Anaheim, it was clear that Trevor Zegras' talent wasn't being fully exploited.

In Philadelphia, that's clearly not the case. Yesterday, he was his team's best player in a 4-1 victory over the Nashville Predators. He collected three points, giving him 12 points in 10 games.

Two of his three points were goals.

What a great transaction from Daniel Brière!

Hats off to him.

Matvei Michkov also did well in the win, registering two assists.

In defeat, Nashville's only goal was scored by Matthew Wood. His first NHL goal.

3. Ottawa's national anthem singer in disguise

Today is Halloween, but that didn't stop the Senators' national anthem singer from dressing up the night before.

He put on a unique performance, anyway.

This performance clearly energized the locals, as they won in overtime.

It wasn't easy – Ottawa came from behind three times and had no lead in the game – but the club was able to beat the Flames.

This shootout would not have been possible without the brilliance of Jake Sanderson.

The defenseman tied the game late to force overtime.

Former Habs Lars Eller picked up two points in the win.

4. A 1000th game for Adam Henrique

In the Oilers-Rangers game, the home team honored Adam Henrique.

Henrique was playing in his 1000th NHL game.

The visitors played spoilsport by winning in overtime, however.

It was JT Miller who sealed the game's outcome in overtime.

In defeat, Evan Bouchard had another atrocious game defensively.

On the Rangers' first goal, he was the one who committed the turnover.

And, as Mark Spector wrote in a piece on Sportsnet, his playing time isn't diminishing.

That's got to change.

5. Matthew Schaefer from hero to zero

There's no doubt that Matthew Schaefer is off to an excellent start in his professional career.

I'm convinced he'll be one of the finalists for the Calder Trophy. Yesterday, he scored a goal.

The Islanders, without Mathew Barzal, still lost.

And the young defenseman isn't perfect. Andrei Svechnikov wished him a little welcome among men.

In the victory, Bradly Nadeau scored his first NHL goal.

It was his sixth game.

The Canes' goalie, meanwhile, almost made a huge blunder.

Brandon Bussi, who made 26 saves in the win, thought New York had a late penalty. Fortunately for him, the visitors didn't score.


Extension

– What speed!

– Ouch!

– What a start to the season for Kiefer Sherwood.

– A 1000th game for Tyler Seguin.

– He's on fire.

– Last night's top scorers.

– Three games on the bill tonight.

