Sportsnet’s turn to link Evgeni Malkin to the Canadiens

The Pittsburgh Penguins are off to a better-than-expected start to the season.

In fact, at the time of writing, the Pittsburgh Penguins have the best record in the NHL. And while it's a small sample size, it's still pretty remarkable.

Who had that on their bingo card?

That said, I don't really know if many people believe the Penguins will be able to keep up the pace to stay in the playoff hunt all season.

The result? There are trade rumors surrounding Penguins players.

The name of Evgeni Malkin, a player who is at the end of his contract and whose time in the NHL is coming to an end, continues to circulate. The Panthers' name comes up a lot.

I wouldn't be surprised to see him end up in Florida.

But other teams could also be in the running. And on this subject, Michael Amato (Sportsnet) has drawn up a portrait of certain teams that could be interested.

Among them are three Canadian clubs: the Canadiens, the Maple Leafs and the Jets.

This isn't the first time Malkin's name has come up. We know that Sidney Crosby is also being discussed. It's the same for a player like Nazem Kadri.

It's the same for a lot of guys, really.

So, the question is: with the Habs off to such an excellent start, at what point should the addition of an older center be part of the Habs' thinking?

After all, the Canadiens turned the corner on rebuilding in 2025 rather quickly. And more than ever, the goal is to start winning soon.

Let's wait and see if the start of the season isn't just a flash in the pan. But…

But if the Habs hold their own, we'll have to have a real debate on the question… especially bearing in mind that the Habs are the youngest club in the NHL and that a veteran presence would help.

