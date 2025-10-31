Rumour Corner: Avalanche hopes to pay Cale Makar less than $17 million

The Colorado Avalanche have just settled a big deal, signing Martin Necas for the next eight years for $92 million, an average annual salary of $11.5 million.

The next priority for the Avalanche is to sign Cale Makar on a long-term basis, when he will be eligible for an extension on July 1, 2026.

And it could cost a lot of money to keep the NHL's best defenseman in Denver.

In fact, according to Elliotte Friedman, if the Avalanche manage to sign Makar for a penny less than Kirill Kaprizov, it would be a big win for the organization.

Friedman on 32TP says if the Avalanche get Cale Makar to sign even a penny under what Kaprizov got, they would consider that a major win. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) October 31, 2025

We're still talking about a salary of $17 million per year in Kaprizov's case.

Even at $16 million, without being exaggerated for a player of Makar's stature, it's still a lot of money, but in the context of a rising cap, we should expect to see more and more of this kind of contract.

Panarin wants to offer his services to the highest bidder.

Speaking of big money, we don't yet know if Artemi Panarin will finish the season in New York, but we do know that he will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

According to Elliotte Friedman, the forward is looking for the best possible price for his next contract.

Friedman on 32TP: “Panarin is going to go for the biggest deal he can get” – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) October 31, 2025

At 34, Panarin is still capable of playing good hockey even if he has started to slow down, but he'll have to expect a substantial pay cut even if he wants to go with the highest bidder for the man who earned $11,642,857 on average this past year.

Flyers and Mammoth interested in Devon Levi

The Sabres have a surplus of goaltenders with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Alex Lyon, Colten Ellis, Alexandar Georgiev and Devon Levi in the organization.

However, Levi doesn't like the current situation in Buffalo and has reportedly asked his club to trade him to a team that can give him more playing time in the AHL.

Marco D'Amico reports that, according to Jimmy Murphy, the Flyers and Mammoth have shown interest in the goaltender.

Chatter around Devon Levi in Buffalo continues to grow, with @MurphysLaw74 reporting the Flyers and Mammoth having shown interest the Sabres' young goaltender. More below:

https://t.co/K1UnZykf0N – Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) October 31, 2025

Both clubs, and the Flyers in particular, are reportedly looking for reinforcements between the posts, and a promising young goaltender like Levi could be an interesting addition for them.

In short, a story to follow in the coming weeks.

Overtime

– His first of the season.

JACOB PAQUETTE SCORES HIS FIRST OF THE SEASON! pic.twitter.com/ns4ym29vIj – Trois-Rivières Lions (@Lions3r) November 1, 2025

– What a save!

LOGAN THOMPSON ROBS DROUIN POINT BLANK pic.twitter.com/i0ZK9TNQ4f – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 1, 2025

– Ouch!

Pierre-Luc Dubois hurt himself on a face-off and… it looks like it hurts a lot pic.twitter.com/aVj5JMjcbt – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 1, 2025

– No pressure despite his contract.