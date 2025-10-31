Patrick Mahomes responds curtly to Bills fans

Patrick Mahomes already knows what to expect. When he arrives in Buffalo, the atmosphere is electric, and rarely in favor of the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Sunday, the star quarterback will return to Highmark Stadium to face a motivated Bills and fans who have forgotten nothing of the past few years, marked by memorable and painful playoff confrontations for Buffalo.

“They don't like us”, said Patrick Mahomes

And how can you blame them? Since 2020, Kansas City has established itself as the tormentor of Josh Allen and his troupe, halting their Super Bowl ambitions four times in decisive games. The last playoff meeting, a tight 32-29 triumph in January, further fueled the rivalry.

It's impossible not to mention the mythical duel of January 2022, now engraved in the collective memory as the “13 seconds” episode. That short time was enough for Mahomes to run up the field, complete two crucial passes and allow Harrison Butker to force overtime with a 49-yard field goal.

The Chiefs went on to win 42-36, inflicting another blow on Buffalo.

Crucial duel for the standings

While a direct place in the Super Bowl may not be at stake, the significance of this match-up remains considerable. With respective records of 5-3 for Kansas City and 5-2 for Buffalo, both teams are fighting for a favorable playoff position. Every win counts, and the psychological factor is as important as the statistics.

Mahomes knows that the reception will be hostile, the noise deafening and the pressure maximum. But that's the kind of climate champions thrive in. Allen and the Bills, on the other hand, are looking to turn the tide and protect their territory. The result: an eagerly-awaited duel, a lively rivalry and a new chapter to be written in an already historic saga.

This content was created with the help of AI.