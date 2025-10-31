MLB en bref : Bo Bichette ne pense pas qu’il sera opéré | Max Scherzer demain

Bo Bichette ne pense pas qu'il sera opéré
Il croit que son genou peut guérir tout seul.
Bo Bichette says he's not anticipating needing off-season surgery on his knee.
— Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) October 31, 2025
L'importance des Blue Jays au Québec
La popularité du club atteint de nouveaux sommets.
Les Blue Jays ont vraiment conquis le cœur des Québécois(es) → https://t.co/SS0vOlUn5H
— DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) October 31, 2025
Max Scherzer demain, au besoin
S'il faut, Trey Yesavage et Shane Bieber lanceront ce soir.
Trey Yesavage and Shane Bieber will be in the dugout “to start” tonight, Schneider said. Could join bullpen if needed later on.
Max Scherzer will be held back to start a potential Game 7 #BlueJays
— Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) October 31, 2025
Mike Maddux chez les Angels
Il sera l'entraîneur des lanceurs.
The #Angels are hiring Mike Maddux as their pitching coach, the club confirmed. The rest of the staff is still being rounded out.
— Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) October 31, 2025
Yadier Molina, quel rôle?
Il pourrait prendre plus de place à Saint-Louis.
The #STLCards are making a series of staff changes throughout the organization. In addition to expanding the pro scouting department, Chaim Bloom will add a director of hitting and an international scouting director, along with multiple support roles: https://t.co/InFXuKAtkx
— Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) October 30, 2025
Freddy Peralta change d'agent
Rappelons qu'il pourrait, à un an de l'autonomie, être échangé par les Brasseurs.
Agent News: Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta is now represented by ACES.
— Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) October 31, 2025