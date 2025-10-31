Baseball

MLB en bref : Bo Bichette ne pense pas qu’il sera opéré | Max Scherzer demain
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Bo Bichette ne pense pas qu'il sera opéré

Il croit que son genou peut guérir tout seul.

L'importance des Blue Jays au Québec

La popularité du club atteint de nouveaux sommets.

Max Scherzer demain, au besoin

S'il faut, Trey Yesavage et Shane Bieber lanceront ce soir.

Mike Maddux chez les Angels

Il sera l'entraîneur des lanceurs.

Yadier Molina, quel rôle?

Il pourrait prendre plus de place à Saint-Louis.

Freddy Peralta change d'agent

Rappelons qu'il pourrait, à un an de l'autonomie, être échangé par les Brasseurs.

