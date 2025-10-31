MLB en bref : Bo Bichette ne pense pas qu’il sera opéré | Max Scherzer demain

Il croit que son genou peut guérir tout seul.

Bo Bichette says he's not anticipating needing off-season surgery on his knee.

La popularité du club atteint de nouveaux sommets.

S'il faut, Trey Yesavage et Shane Bieber lanceront ce soir.

Trey Yesavage and Shane Bieber will be in the dugout “to start” tonight, Schneider said. Could join bullpen if needed later on.

Max Scherzer will be held back to start a potential Game 7 #BlueJays

