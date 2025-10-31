Match #6: George Springer to bat first in lineup

In just a few hours, Game #6 of the World Series gets underway in Toronto. The stakes: with a win, the Blue Jays will be champions.

Nothing less.

There was one big question for the Jays ahead of this game, however, and that was whether George Springer would be able to play. More importantly, would he be in the starting line-up?

And now we learn that this will indeed be the case: Springer will be the Blue Jays' leadoff hitter tonight. He'll also be the designated hitter.

Bo Bichette is also in the starting line-up: he'll be on the second cushion, batting fourth.

We know that Springer, who has missed his team's last two games, is a guy who gets up in the big moments. We saw it against the Mariners: he hit the home run that sent Toronto to the World Series.

And in Houston, he had that reputation too. His return should galvanize the rest of the group.

On the Dodgers' side, there will also be changes to the lineup: Mookie Betts, who has been struggling offensively in these series, has been relegated to the fourth spot in the lineup.

Freddie Freeman returns to his role as third batter.

Dodgers indeed shake up the lineup again for Game 6 Mookie Betts drops down to the cleanup spot, with Freddie Freeman batting third Miguel Rojas also draws in at 2B for his first start since G2 of the DS. Tommy Edman starts in CF for first time this postseason pic.twitter.com/TlizE837lK – Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) October 31, 2025

Miguel Rojas also joins the starting line-up, while Andy Pages will be on the bench. Tommy Edman moves from second base to center field.

Kevin Gausman and Yoshinobu Yamamoto will duel on the mound. Yamamoto is known to be a tough nut to crack (he's just thrown back-to-back complete games), but Gausman is no celery stalk either.

This duel promises to be a good one.

