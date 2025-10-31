Kyle Tucker: keep an eye on the Blue Jays

In recent years, the Blue Jays have often tried their hand at big free agents. It hasn't always worked.

The Blue Jays have often been fooled by it. But in Chris Bassitt's eyes, just being with a club that takes a chance on the big fish on the market is a great opportunity.

Interesting Chris Bassitt quote from earlier this week on media day about the Blue Jays front office having a tendency to miss out on big free agents: “(If) they're second place (to signing a free agent) they're second place out of 30 teams. I guarantee you there's 20 other.. – Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) October 25, 2025

He has a point.

Buoyed by their great season (as well as the big revenues that come with making it to the World Series) and their habit of talking to big free agents, the Blue Jays will try to sign a big player.

Will it be Bo Bichette? It's doubtful. But the question remains.

However, if the club does pass on Bichette, one wonders if Kyle Tucker could be a target. In any case, according to Jon Heyman, Toronto shouldn't be taken out of the running too quickly.

https://t.co/03vXbJjKYK MLB notes: Could Jays go for Tucker? plus notes on Bellinger, Bregman, Edman and many more – Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 28, 2025

The Blue Jays have a competitive club. The Blue Jays practice in Dunedin in the spring and Tucker comes from Tampa Bay. The Blue Jays would benefit from having one more good hitter. Tucker knows George Springer well (from their years in Houston) and he hits left-handed.

These are reasons to believe that the Blue Jays could be one of the teams that will try to offer the outfielder more than $400 million. According to Jim Bowden, that's possibly what it's going to cost.

Top 50 MLB free agents for 2025-26: Contract predictions, team fits for Tucker, Schwarber, more https://t.co/CBprxXLsDP – Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) October 27, 2025

If the Blue Jays lose Bo Bichette, replacing him with Tucker could be a possibility. Why? Because Jon Heyman says Toronto would have kept Vladimir Guerrero Jr. even if they'd signed Shohei Ohtani or Juan Soto.

So they have the money to do it.

With Addison Barger able to play right or third base, signing Tucker might make sense for Toronto. And that's even if Anthony Santander is in the picture for 2026.

That said, if I were the Blue Jays, looking for reinforcements on the mound might be an excellent idea.

This content was created with the help of AI.