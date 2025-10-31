Important announcement from the Rouge et Or concerning quarter Arnaud Desjardins

Université Laval's Rouge et Or will begin its quest for another championship with an essential element back at the helm.

Fifth-year veteran quarterback Arnaud Desjardins will resume his place behind center on Saturday, when the Laval squad hosts the McGill Redbirds to open the RSEQ playoffs. The news is a confidence booster for fans and coaching staff alike, who see him as a key part of the forward line.

“I was a bit stressed because I hadn't practiced for a while, but I'm happy. I hadn't pushed since the Montreal game. I'm really happy and it went better than I thought. It's possible that I'll be in my position. It's a good sign that I've been able to practice with the first group. I didn't feel any pain and we'll assess the situation day by day. I'm feeling the best I've felt in two weeks. Tuesday's day off was a good thing. I've been undergoing treatment for two weeks now and I was hoping it would pay off.” – Aranud Desjardins to Journal de Québec

After a crucial victory over the Montreal Carabins on October 19, Desjardins was forced to take a day off due to an injury to his right shoulder. The organization gave him an extra day of rest on Tuesday to maximize his chances of returning to full fitness.

On Wednesday, number 12 resumed regular rehearsals with his teammates, displaying an encouraging level of mobility and precision. The head coach praised his seriousness in rehabilitation and his commitment to the team, stressing the importance of his leadership in the playoff period.

Positive pressure before kick-off

This duel against McGill represents much more than a simple playoff match. The Rouge et Or will be relying on Desjardins' experience and reading of the game to set the pace in the opening offensive sequences.

Despite the intensity of the injury he sustained nearly two weeks ago, the quarterback seems ready to assume his role as leader and demonstrate that the Laval attack can reach cruising speed at the right moment.

As kick-off approaches, the atmosphere around the program is tinged with ambition and serenity. The return of their attacking general stabilizes the group and reinforces expectations of a long playoff adventure. If Laval can impose its physical and disciplined identity, Desjardins could once again become one of the major protagonists on the road to another provincial title.

This content was created with the help of AI.