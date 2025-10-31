“I’m just unlucky” – Blake Snell

Two of the Los Angeles Dodgers' three losses in the World Series went to Blake Snell, who, in the first pitch of Game 5 of the Fall Classic on Wednesday night, gave up a home run to Davis Schneider, before giving up another long ball just two pitches later to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Snell finally finished his night's work with five earned runs, four bases on balls and seven strikeouts in six and two-thirds innings on the mound.

And according to Snell, the Toronto Blue Jays got lucky.

Daulton Varsho gets a triple with an exit velocity of 78 mph. That's just bad luck. I'm not one to make excuses or anything, but yeah, it's just a lot of luck. Luck also plays a role in baseball.

For a guy who doesn't make excuses, the left-hander seems to be ducking like an eel.

Snell: “I'm not one to make excuses… it's just pretty unlucky. Only so much you can do, and that's baseball.” pic.twitter.com/lj04W0gMZh – SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) October 30, 2025

At least Snell then admitted that he felt he had pitched well to Addison Barger, who led off the seventh inning with a single, but that he needed to “be better” after allowing a walk to number-nine hitter Andres Gimenez, whom he had previously retired twice on strikes.

I mean, Vlad is a very good hitter. The rest of the lineup, yeah, they're like ambush, I mean, if we get to game number seven, I'll probably see them again so I can't say much, but… Vlad, good hitter.

Not sure Snell will be the first option in relief of manager Dave Roberts in a possible game number seven. Given the 32-year-old's “bad luck”, it will be up to Yoshinobu Yamamoto to keep the Dodgers' prospects alive by trying to ward off fate.

This content was created with the help of AI.