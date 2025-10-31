George Springer and Shohei Ohtani: their use tonight is the talk of the town

Game 6 of the World Series takes place tonight. And, of necessity, there are a few issues that are the talk of the town.

Among the things that are getting attention is the fact that the series' two regular choice hitters are at the heart of some of the discussions on the heels of the series finale.

George Springer, who was injured in game #3, could almost have returned to action on Wednesday. That didn't happen, but it shows he's making good progress.

So expect him to be back tonight. He'll need more tests to be sure, but the day off could really help.

Schneider believes the extra rest should help Springer and “hopefully he's good to go tomorrow,” when the test will be “making sure he feels comfortable and confident, and not just for one at-bat.” “He's kind of checked every box physically so far, so see how tomorrow goes.” – Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) October 30, 2025

As for Shohei Ohtani, the questions mostly revolve around his use as a pitcher. Because otherwise, we have no doubt that he'll be the hitter of choice tonight and tomorrow, if need be. He doesn't have any major injuries like Springer.

Of course, the problem with using Ohtani as a pitcher is that he has to warm up. And if he doesn't finish the game on the mound, he has to act as an outfielder to stay in the game.

There's a possibility of him pitching tonight, but he won't be used as an outfielder.

However, if game #7 does take place, it's possible to believe that the Japanese could be used as an outfielder. Everything is on the table, even a start as opener in front of Tyler Glasnow.

A potential workaround to keep Ohtani's bat in the lineup would be for him to play outfield after his relief outing. Roberts says Ohtani won't play OF in Gm 6; but anything's on the table in a hypothetical Gm 7. Ohtani could also start Gm 7 and continue as DH after his outing. – Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) October 30, 2025

The idea of him pitching an inning early in the game, to take advantage of being a starter who is also used as a choice hitter, is not a bad one in my eyes.

Can't wait for tonight's game to see what happens.

