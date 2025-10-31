Baseball

George Springer and Shohei Ohtani: their use tonight is the talk of the town
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Game 6 of the World Series takes place tonight. And, of necessity, there are a few issues that are the talk of the town.

Among the things that are getting attention is the fact that the series' two regular choice hitters are at the heart of some of the discussions on the heels of the series finale.

George Springer, who was injured in game #3, could almost have returned to action on Wednesday. That didn't happen, but it shows he's making good progress.

So expect him to be back tonight. He'll need more tests to be sure, but the day off could really help.

As for Shohei Ohtani, the questions mostly revolve around his use as a pitcher. Because otherwise, we have no doubt that he'll be the hitter of choice tonight and tomorrow, if need be. He doesn't have any major injuries like Springer.

Of course, the problem with using Ohtani as a pitcher is that he has to warm up. And if he doesn't finish the game on the mound, he has to act as an outfielder to stay in the game.

There's a possibility of him pitching tonight, but he won't be used as an outfielder.

However, if game #7 does take place, it's possible to believe that the Japanese could be used as an outfielder. Everything is on the table, even a start as opener in front of Tyler Glasnow.

The idea of him pitching an inning early in the game, to take advantage of being a starter who is also used as a choice hitter, is not a bad one in my eyes.

Can't wait for tonight's game to see what happens.

