Face-offs: Alexander Zharovsky wins more than he loses this season

Alexander Zharovsky played another good game today with Ufa's Salavat Yulayev in a 5-0 victory.

The Russian had two assists in 14:19 minutes of ice time, the fifth-highest total for a forward, including 4:56 minutes on the powerplay.

What's more, he's perfect in the face-off circle with a four-in-four performance, while his coach Viktor Kozlov seems to be trusting him more and more to play center.

Zharovsky's situation is very different from Ivan Demidov's with the St Petersburg Ska last year, when Demidov's playing time was more limited to five-on-five and almost non-existent on the power play.

This is a very good thing, as Zharovsky is currently off to an excellent start with fourteen points, including five goals, in thirteen games.

That's more than a point a game, and if he continues to produce at this rate, he could well break the record for most points for a rookie held by Demidov, who had 49 points in 65 games.

What's more, the forward has a plus-3 rating and has won 56% of his face-offs (14 in 25) so far this season.

So Zharovsky isn't just producing, he's involved in many facets of the game.

If the Russian prospect continues to play well, it's motivating for him to know that his coach won't be shy about using him, including on the powerplay, unlike what we often see in the KHL with prospects belonging to NHL clubs.

It's even better if he can start developing at center at the same time. It's not easy for a winger to move to center, but you've got more chances on your side if you do it early in the player's development.

Zharovsky, who was a second-round pick, 34th overall, could well become one of the biggest steals of the last draft if he continues to perform like this.

