Dodgers spit in the air and it’s coming back to bite them in the ass

Exactly (or almost exactly) a year ago, the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series over the New York Yankees in five games. And after that convincing victory in the Fall Classic, the ever-flamboyant Joe Kelly felt the need to take it out on the Yankees, for no reason at all.

We said it every game, just put the ball in play. They can't make a play. We all knew that. We all knew it. We're the Dodgers, we know every little detail. It was just a mismatch from the start. We didn't have to do anything crazy and we were going to win the World Series.

Admittedly, Kelly wasn't entirely wrong, with the Bombers experiencing all sorts of difficulties making base plays. But not all truth is good truth. And if that wasn't enough, the reliever had to add to it.

Look at the team, look at the talent. We go through a lot of scouting reports. We pay attention to every detail. We have a lot of great superstars in our clubhouse, but our superstars also care about winning and aren't lazy. That's the difference and the biggest separator.

When we spit in the air, it comes back to bite us in the ass. And it just did.

Oh yeah, Dodger superstars aren't lazy? We salute Teoscar Hernandez, who trots like a carriage horse in right field and on the trails.

Oh yes, the Dodgers pay attention to every detail and make every play? How about Freddie Freeman, who can't catch a ball in the infield, Tommy Edman, who lets a routine drive go by, and Teoscar, again, who dives like a penguin on an ice floe with the result that Daulton Varsho stretches a single into a triple? And these are just a few examples.

Daulton Varsho leads off the fourth inning with a triple that gets by a sliding Teoscar Hernandez! pic.twitter.com/SESf4ASC9p – Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 30, 2025

The Toronto Blue Jays are doing to the Dodgers exactly what the Dodgers did to the Yankees, constantly putting the ball in play and putting pressure on the California team.

That's what you call a taste of your own medicine.

