David Reinbacher ends his comeback night at minus-2

Tonight, the Rocket hosted the Rochester Americans.

It was Laval's chance to avenge last Friday's 4-0 loss in Rochester.

It was also the return to action of David Reinbacher, who hadn't played a single regular-season game yet this year due to a fractured hand.

For the occasion, he played on the first pair of defenders with Adam Engström.

It appeared that the young back was still a little rusty as he finished the game with a minus-2 record, just like his partner on the blue line.

Reinbacher had had a fairly quiet game for the first 49 minutes of the match (which is usually a good sign for a defenseman), but he was on the ice for the Americans' first goal at 9:38 minutes into the third period to tie the score 1-1 when the two clubs were playing 4-on-4.

Then, the visitors scored the winning goal with less than four minutes left in the game to run away with the 2-1 victory.

Final score

Final score pic.twitter.com/KaY3tiXKaf – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) November 1, 2025

Disappointing for Kaapo Kähkönen, who had a great game, turning aside 34 of 36 pucks.

Kaapo says no!

Kaapo says no pic.twitter.com/6xmMVSFTHr – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) November 1, 2025

By the way, both Rocket goalies have been playing great hockey in recent games.

Unfortunately, the home team only managed to deny Devon Levi once on 34 shots in a night dominated by good goaltending.

Jared Davidson scored the Rocket goal. It was the forward's fifth point in three games.

His 6th!

His sixth of the season https://t.co/qp5MBU8 GoV pic.twitter.com/1zjsQz6Fgp – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) November 1, 2025

Reinbacher and the Rocket will have a chance to get back on track tomorrow when they meet Rochester at 3 p.m.

