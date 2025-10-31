Blue Jays defeat: game #7 tomorrow

Tonight, the Blue Jays and Dodgers crossed swords on the heels of Game #6 of the World Series. Blue Jays players could win the World Series for the first time since 1993.

Early in the game, it became clear that both pitchers were in fine form. Kevin Gausman and Yoshinobu Yamamoto understood the importance of the moment.

Gausman retired five guys on strikes in two innings, while facing the minimum number of batters.

It was the Dodgers who struck first, finding the gap in Gausman's game in the third inning. Tommy Edman hit a double, Shohei Ohtani received an intentional walk and Will Smith produced the first run of the game.

Will Smith gets the scoring started in Game 6!

Freddie Freeman then drew a walk to load the bases. And finally, Mookie Betts did his job by hitting an important two-run homer.

And before long, the score was 3-0 in favor of the visitors in the third.

MOOKIE BETTS COMES UP HUGE FOR THE DODGERS!

Kevin Gausman (who made history with 8K in his first three innings, which is a World Series record) saw his forward support him. George Springer, in difficult conditions (numerous injuries, formidable opponent on the mound), went for a run produced.

It was 3-1 to L.A. at that point.

George Springer is a fuckin' warrior, man. Clearly in a world of pain and just roped an RBI knock off a dude who's coming off back-to-back complete games in the postseason. DOG.

Despite their overall good performance, both starting pitchers left the game after six innings. So it was the relievers who handled the rest of the lineup… which was surprising coming from Dave Roberts.

However, the hitters lacked opportunism thereafter. Especially those of the Blue Jays…

In the ninth, the Dodgers ran out of ammunition on the mound (because Yamamoto left too quickly) and it was Tyler Glasnow, the potential Game #7 starter, who landed in the game.

But the strategy paid off. Ernie Clement handcuffed himself via a weak ball and Addison Barger got pinned on the paths to take the bat away from George Springer (who was on his way out) and end the game.

So, finally, the Blue Jays escaped.

Tomorrow night, it's game #7. Everything will be on the line for both teams, and one of them will be crowned world champion. What's your prediction for that?

