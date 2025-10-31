Blow to Ivan Demidov: Nick Cousins won’t be able to walk away tomorrow

During practice camp, the Senators played two games in Quebec City. One of them was against the Canadiens.

We remember that, in some respects, it got out of hand. Nick Cousins, who doesn't have an excellent reputation throughout the National League, had given Ivan Demidov a stick for… no reason. It sent Montrealers into a tizzy.

Here it is again.

Habs HC Martin St. Louis on Nick Cousins slash on Ivan Demidov: pic.twitter.com/DZ0kbvcbaL – TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 1, 2025

The Sens player couldn't really be challenged by a Canadiens player afterwards, as he was punished and yelled at the officials to get himself kicked out of the game.

He didn't want to continue playing and have to answer for his actions.

But tomorrow night, for the first time in the regular season, the Senators and the Canadiens will cross swords at the Bell Centre in an eagerly awaited match-up.

And BPM Sports' X account reminds us that the Habs will be out for revenge.

QUESTION OF THE DAY IN THE MORNING CLUB: For his gesture toward Ivan Demidov in the prep game, do you think Nick Cousins will have to answer for his actions tomorrow night? #clubdumatin #question #canadiens #senators #demidov #cousins – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) October 31, 2025

Will a player jump on Nick Cousins during the game? If so, will it be a player who isn't Arber Xhekaj, considering Cousins is less than 6'0?

Good question. But whichever guy the Habs choose for an arm job, I can't see Cousins bailing out. Unless he doesn't play, of course.

That being said, whatever happens, the guys won't have to be too unfocused. The goal will still be to get the two points and play well in front of Samuel Montembeault.

Stay tuned tonight.

overtime

– Read more.

– Tonight, the Blue Jays could be crowned world champions.

– What do you think?