Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is rewriting the history book of series

The Blue Jays have one or two games left in their season in 2025. Will the club win the World Series? We'll see.

In any case, we'll agree that if the Blue Jays win the World Series, the chances of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. getting his hands on the World Series MVP title are good.

And if there were an MVP for the entire series, his chances would be even better. And why? Because he's rewriting Major League Baseball's record books.

Here are a few examples.

1. Randy Arozarena has the all-time record for most hits in playoff history (in a single playoff run) with 29, and Vladdy could surpass him with 27.

He still has one or two games to hit at least three.

Most hits in a single postseason: 2020 Randy Arozarena: 29

2025 Vladimir Guerrero Jr: 27

2014 Pablo Sandoval: 26 – Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 30, 2025

2. With his eight home runs, Vladdy moved into second place all-time for most long balls in an elimination round. Several other players have had eight in the past – including Shohei Ohtani this year.

In 2020, two players also had at least eight home runs: Corey Seager had eight… and Randy Arozarena had 10. The former Rays is the only player in history to have had 10 long balls in the playoffs in the same year.

Most home runs in a single postseason: 2020 Randy Arozarena: 10

2025 Shohei Ohtani: 8

2025 Vladimir Guerrero Jr: 8

2023 Adolis Garcia: 8

2020 Corey Seager: 8

2011 Nelson Cruz: 8

2004 Carlos Beltrán: 8

2002 Barry Bonds: 8 – Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 30, 2025

3. For the first time in history, two teammates had at least 25 safe shots each in the same elimination round. Vladdy is currently at 27, as has been said… and Ernie Clement is (for the moment) at 25.

With 25 sure shots, Clement is fourth in history for most sure shots in a single elimination round. That's no mean feat.

Vlad Jr. very much deserves the headlines, but Ernie Clement is quietly making some history of his own he just collected his 25th hit of the month, tying him with 2019 Jose Altuve

2002 Darin Erstad

2011 David Freese

1995 Marquis Grissom for 4th-most ever in a single postseason – Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) October 30, 2025

It's worth mentioning that Vladdy did all this without going through the wild card round . In 2020, with eight playoff teams per league, Arozarena faced the Blue Jays in a 2-of-3 before moving on to the division series.

But if the Blue Jays escape the World Series, all that won't be worth much in Junior's eyes. The same is probably true for Randy Arozarena in 2020, who lost to the Dodgers in the World Series.

This content was created with the help of AI.