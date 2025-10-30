Two Alouettes in the running for prestigious CFL honours

The Montreal Alouettes' up-and-down season has not gone unnoticed in the world of Canadian football.

After a campaign marked by solid performances on both sides of the ball, two key figures in the organization now find themselves among the finalists for major Canadian Football League awards.

At the helm of a disciplined and competitive squad, head coach Jason Maas is among the contenders for the title of Coach of the Year in the East Division. His strategic approach, his composure in crucial moments and his ability to get the best out of his group have been decisive throughout the calendar.

Under his leadership, Montreal established itself as a consistent powerhouse, demonstrating defensive rigor and offensive efficiency week after week.

On the individual level, attention is also focused on defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund. Representing the East Division for the Canadiens' Most Valuable Player award, he shone thanks to his energy, versatility and impact on big plays.

Able to apply constant pressure on the opposing quarter while contributing to the ground game, he has become an indispensable defensive pillar.

Well-deserved recognition and high expectations

These appointments illustrate the progress and stability of the Montreal program, where work culture and cohesion take center stage. The Alouettes now look forward to seeing their representatives crown this successful season with top honours at the circuit's annual gala.

Whether it's a coach who has forged a winning identity, or a dominant Canadian player in the trenches, Montréal can look forward to inspiring leaders as the club sets its sights even higher for years to come.

